Arcade shooter After Wave: Downfall coming to consoles soon

Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios announced the upcoming release of After Wave: Downfall, an exciting arcade shooter where players battle against monsters and complete various missions with a cool battleship. After Wave: Downfall is coming to Xbox ( Xbox One, Series X|S ) on August 3rd, to Nintendo Switch on August 4th, and finally on PlayStation 4 & 5 by August 5th. Preorders are available today for Nintendo Switch & Xbox.
After Wave: Downfall is an arcade shooter where the player battles against monsters and completes various missions with a cool battleship. Deathrix invaded the world and released a mysterious meteorite causing a great flood. Players can upgrade their ships for better performance to fight the most brutal enemies, and a local Co-op mode allows the player to team up and adventure with others.
KEY FEATURES
- 3D cartoon-style graphics with stunning effects.
- Join your friends in local co-op mode.
- Multiple levels of difficulty.
- Ten challenging stages.
- Cool and exciting upgrades.
- Six battleships featuring unique abilities.
- Extra mode allows playing in multiple ways.
- Exciting achievements to unlock.