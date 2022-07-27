Arcade shooter After Wave: Downfall coming to consoles soon

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios announced the upcoming release of After Wave: Downfall, an exciting arcade shooter where players battle against monsters and complete various missions with a cool battleship. After Wave: Downfall is coming to Xbox ( Xbox One, Series X|S ) on August 3rd, to Nintendo Switch on August 4th, and finally on PlayStation 4 & 5 by August 5th. Preorders are available today for Nintendo Switch & Xbox.

After Wave: Downfall is an arcade shooter where the player battles against monsters and completes various missions with a cool battleship. Deathrix invaded the world and released a mysterious meteorite causing a great flood. Players can upgrade their ships for better performance to fight the most brutal enemies, and a local Co-op mode allows the player to team up and adventure with others.



KEY FEATURES