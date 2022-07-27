Arcade shooter After Wave: Downfall coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on July 27, 2022
Playstation 4
After Wave Downfall
Contents

Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios announced the upcoming release of After Wave: Downfall, an exciting arcade shooter where players battle against monsters and complete various missions with a cool battleship. After Wave: Downfall is coming to Xbox ( Xbox One, Series X|S ) on August 3rd, to Nintendo Switch on August 4th, and finally on PlayStation 4 & 5 by August 5th. Preorders are available today for Nintendo Switch & Xbox. 

After Wave: Downfall is an arcade shooter where the player battles against monsters and completes various missions with a cool battleship. Deathrix invaded the world and released a mysterious meteorite causing a great flood. Players can upgrade their ships for better performance to fight the most brutal enemies, and a local Co-op mode allows the player to team up and adventure with others. 

KEY FEATURES

  • 3D cartoon-style graphics with stunning effects.
  • Join your friends in local co-op mode.
  • Multiple levels of difficulty.
  • Ten challenging stages.
  • Cool and exciting upgrades.
  • Six battleships featuring unique abilities.
  • Extra mode allows playing in multiple ways.
  • Exciting achievements to unlock.
After Wave Downfall

