Anthology of Fear – first gameplay footage and free prologue for the new horror game revealed

Ultimate Games S.A. has published the first gameplay video for Anthology of Fear, a new psychological horror. The release of the game, which will offer many unique elements and three completely different stories, has been scheduled for the second half of 2020. A free prologue, which allows you to play through the introduction to one of the stories, is now available on Steam. Anthology of Fear will also hit Nintendo Switch.

Anthology of Fear is an unconventional psychological horror currently being developed by the Polish independent studio RG Crew. The PC and Nintendo Switch versions will be published by Ultimate Games S.A.

In this first-person horror, the creators offer a new approach to the genre. The game consists of three completely different stories that can be treated as three smaller games in one. The video published by Ultimate Games S.A. showcases the first nine minutes of gameplay from the demo currently available on Steam.

“Anthology of Fear: Prologue allows you to check out part of the first story for free. Each of the three stories will be radically different from the others. This means both differences in terms of mood and location, but also main themes and the gameplay itself. Fear is not unambiguous, it can have very different faces, which Anthology of Fear will clearly demonstrate. There is no place for weariness here, and the whole experience will be very diverse” – explained Piotr Rycąbel, Lead Programmer at RG Crew.

The prologue consists of the introductory part of the first story, set in picturesque mountain regions and involving, among others, the theme of reality distortions. The second story is set in modern times, and the main themes concern alienation and the creative act. Finally, the last part of Anthology of Fear will focus on the theme of memories and take place in an indefinite space and time.

As the developers from RG Crew emphasise, each of these episodes will offer a different gameplay style. While playing through the stories, the players can count on sections involving, among others, stealth, exploration, fighting, hunting and escaping.

“This is our original and quite broad take on the genre. Anthology of Fear is a unique project that will provide players with different experiences. We are focusing on ambiguity and diversity. The game should appeal to the vast majority of horror fans” – added Piotr Rycąbel.

Anthology of Fear – main features:

three unique stories;

multidimensional fear;

ambiguous reality;

diverse gameplay;

stylish graphics;

original soundtrack.

The release of Anthology of Fear on PC and Nintendo Switch has been scheduled to the second half of 2020. Ultimate Games S.A. does not exclude the possibility that the horror will also hit other platforms.