Amazing Princess Sarah getting physical and digital release

May 17, 2022
Playstation 4
Amazing Princess Sarah
Red Art Games announced the upcoming Western digital and physical release of Amazing Princess Sarah on PS4. Amazing Princess Sarah is an Arcade style Platformer both developed and published by Haruneko Entertainment. Both the physical and digital versions of Amazing Princess Sarah published by Red Art Games will come out on May 20, 2022. 999 boxed copies of Amazing Princess Sarah will be available for €19.99 on the official Red Art Games online store. The digital version will be available on the PlayStation Store fr $6.99/€6.99.

Amazing Princess Sarah is an Arcade style platform game in which every killed enemy can be picked up and thrown to kill more enemies! You are Sarah, Princess of the peaceful realm of Kaleiya. Your kingdom’s quiet and peaceful life came to an abrupt end when your father was seduced and kidnapped by Lilith, a demon mistress. Her only desire is to rule your empire and kill you. Use your powerful sword to kill all Lilith’s minions, get to her and bring your father, the King, back home. Use your sword to eliminate an enemy then quickly throw its dead body at the next enemy in order to perform amazing combos! Travel through ice castles, cold dungeons, lava caves and much more to get to your ultimate goal: the castle where Lilith hides!

Features:
-Highly detailed pixel-art graphics
-Smooth 60 fps action
-5 different castles
-6 challenging bosses
-7 crazy newgame+ modes

