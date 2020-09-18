Alwa’s Legacy coming to Switch September 29th

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Indie developer Elden Pixels has just announced via the Nintendo Life Showcase that Alwa’s Legacy, the successor to the critically acclaimed 8-bit inspired platformer Alwa’s Awakening, is launching on Nintendo Switch for £13.99 / $17.99 / €14.99. Alwa’s Legacy released on Steam in June garnering high praise from players, now Elden Pixels is bringing the game to Nintendo players, incorporating all the latest updates and features the game has had since its original release on PC.



“Alwa’s Legacy is a huge step up for us in every department. We’ve already had some glowing praise from the Steam community and we’ve made sure that when the game is released on Nintendo Switch, it’ll deliver the best version it can be on that platform,” said Mikael Forslind, Game Designer for Elden Pixels. “Nintendo has been such a massive inspiration for us and Alwa’s Legacy is in many ways a love letter to some of the amazing memories we’ve had growing up with their games. At the same time, we put every effort into creating a modern experience, so we feel we’ve ended up with a product that has its own voice. We think and hope Nintendo Switch fans are going to love Alwa’s Legacy and we can’t wait for them to experience it later this month.”

After saving the land of Alwa following the events of the first game, Zoe is about to embark on her quest home. However, upon waking up she finds herself at the beginning of her adventure with the world feeling disparate yet familiar. In order to return home, she will need to help the inhabitants of this mysterious land and save it yet again from the mysterious curse it appears to be under.



Using Zoe’s magic staff, players must negotiate the land of Alwa to solve perilous puzzles and fend off monsters. New items and a character upgrade system allows you to craft your individual playstyle, centred on an offensive, defensive or explorative skillset. Using magical upgrades, novel pathways can be found as you explore the nonlinear interconnected world by summoning blocks to climb on, bubbles to bounce off of, and lightning bolts to attack with. Quick reflexes are needed to traverse challenging rooms while avoiding booby traps and pitfalls. Along this adventure, you will meet all manner of interesting characters, comb through dangerous dungeons, and uncover incredible secrets as you attempt to save the land from extinction.

Alwa’s Legacy honours the past with it’s thoroughly contemporary take on the metroidvania genre – full of puzzles to solve, dungeons to explore, magical items to acquire and ancient secrets to discover. Varnished with it’s 16-bit inspired visuals, mixing classical pixel art aesthetics with new visual flourishes such as a realistic lighting system and modern game design principles, Alwa’s Legacy offers a timeless play experience.