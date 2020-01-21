Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards brings Inca lore to life – trailer here

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Digitart Interactive has just put out a new video showcasing the action-packed gameplay of its Inca mythology-based action-RPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards. Coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2020, Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards stars comic book creator and actress Paula Garces (Harold & Kumar series, On My Block, The Shield) as Incan demigod Aluna.

Created by actress Paula Garces and Antonio Hernandez in response to the underrepresentation of both latino and female superheroes in comics, Aluna went on to become a cult hit and is currently starring in the ongoing comic book saga, The World of Aluna, written by Assassin’s Creed and Batman: Arkham Origins scribes Ryan Galletta, Dooma Wendschuch, and Corey May. Aluna further made a name for herself in video games after becoming a playable character in S2 Games’ popular MOBA Heroes of Newerth, where she was played by Paula Garces herself.



“One of our goals when we created Aluna was to bring the world of 16th Century Latin America to life,” said Digiart Interactive founder Antonio Hernandez. “We’ve seen plenty of games about Greek and Norse mythology, but little representation for Inca lore. There’s such a rich cultural history to explore there, and as much as we’ve enjoyed making the comic book series, we wanted to truly immerse our audience in a fully realized world that they could explore firsthand.”



“Aluna has been a very personal project for me,” said Aluna creator and actress Paula Garces. “Latino women are seldom given starring roles, especially when it comes to superhero comics and video games. Yet there’s so many Latino women who play games and read comics, who never see themselves reflected in the media they admire. With Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards, I wanted to change that.”



Developed by Digiart Interactive and N-Fusion Interactive, Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards follows the exploits of Aluna, the warrior daughter of a Spanish conquistador and South American nature goddess Pachamama. Raised in early 16th century Spain, Aluna escaped to the New World only to realize it was her true homeland. Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards sets our heroine on a quest through Inca mythology as she strives to restore the amulet her goddess mother entrusted to her… and fulfill her true destiny.



Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards combines the deep action-RPG mechanics of Diablo with the revisionist mythology of God of War. Based around Inca lore, Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards features mythological gods, beasts, and tales that formed the backbone of 16th century Colombian culture. Venture from the Sanctuary seaside cliffs through the massive jungles of the New World, all the way to Nagaric’s Temple in the Volcanic Canyons in this epic historical adventure.