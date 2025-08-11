Alien Breakout (XSX) Review

Not to be confused with Arkanoid or single player Pong, Alien Breakout is a simple precision platformer about an alien making an escape from a science lab. If you played other EastAsiaSoft published platformers like Mechanita, HatUp, Cattie, Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo, Ratyrinth, and many others, Alien Breakout will feel familiar. Only this time, you can optionally choose to disintegrate defenseless scientists with your little laser pistol… a guilty pleasure.

There are 100 levels that slightly grow in complexity and challenge, but the campaign can be cleared in an hour without struggle. The control is accurate and responsive so any death is the player’s fault. One button jumps, another shoots, and there is some wall jumping involved. Typical hazards, like pits, spinning saw blades, and even Mario-like firesticks have all been strategically designed to give the player a casual and never frustrating challenge. Most stages are also single screened, sometimes panning to an additional section so even if you die, you will only be sent a few second back at worst.

Visually, the simple but colorful pixel art is on par with many other $5 EastAsiaSoft digital downloads. While nothing special, the presentation does exactly what it sets out to do. Each area, trap, enemies, and objectives are clearly visually presented to the player. Unfortunately, there is no replay value, no secrets to find, no scores to increase, and no bosses to beat. So once you burn through all stages, this low file size game can safely be deleted from your hard drive.

There isn’t much else to say about this straightforward platformer. It is a low challenge but satisfying way to blow through an hour. Plus, Achievement hunters will want to take note as all Gamerscore will be earned through normal play and doesn’t take much effort or time.

On Par With: many other $5 EastAsiaSoft releases

Not As Good As: Iron Meat

Wait For It: the rest of EAS’s 2025 line up

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.