Alan Wake getting book spin-off

Lost In Cult, in collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, announced Alan Wake: Design Works.

Across its two main titles and one spin-off, Alan Wake creator Sam Lake and Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment have crafted one of the most intriguing, most mysterious worlds ever committed to paper and pixel.

In Alan Wake: Design Works, we will shine a light onto the creation of this world. Gleaned from extensive developer interviews with key figures including Sam Lake, Mikael Kasurinen, Ilkka Villi, Matthew Porretta, Melanie Liburd, David Harewood and many more, we have pieced together the development story of this truly special series in unprecedented detail.

From its concept as a Lynchian response to Remedy’s lauded Max Payne series, all the way to Wake’s fiction-shattering appearance alongside Old Gods of Asgard at the Game Awards, Alan Wake: Design Works is the ultimate tribute to a series like no other.

Much like Alan Wake’s multimedia existence, our thorough exploration of the series experiments with traditional mediums. Across 250 pages, interact with your copy of Alan Wake: Design Works, revealing exclusive concept art obscured by thermoreactive ink.

From its beginnings in Espoo, Finland, to the bright lights of The Game Awards and beyond, Alan Wake: Design Works documents the creation of all three of its games, told by the people who created them.

Uncover new insights and development stories of these three iconic titles – all accompanied by striking concept art from the Alan Wake archives.

With visuals inspired by the Mind Place, Alan Wake: Design Works fully immerses you in its world. Through Lost In Cult’s signature presentation and attention to detail, explore Bright Falls deeper than ever before.

Bring Bright Falls to life with this ephemera-filled collection perfect for Alan Wake’s Number One Fan.

Open the luxurious foil-block finished clamshell presentation box to reveal the hardback Design Works book in a translucent wrap. This dusk jacket features the cover for Alan Wake’s masterpiece: Return. Encase your Design Works in the wrap, transforming your copy into “the much-anticipated sequel to Departure and Initiation.”

Save your place in Alan’s story with a double-sided bookmark, emblazoned with cult symbols on the reverse. Alongside it, a large fold-out map of Bright Falls guides your path to – or from – Cauldron Lake.

Next, channel your inner FBI agent and analyse a series of crime scene polaroids taken straight from Saga Anderson’s Mind Place – or pore over all 57 pages of the loose leaf manuscript to Return, presented in full for the first time.

Celebrating Wake’s – and Finland’s – love of java, adorn your coffee making station with a poster for Coffee World and a napkin from the Bright’s Diner Oh Deer Diner. Then, write home from “America’s Little Finland” with a postcard from Watery, WA.

Own a memento of the mesmerising dual performance that brought the character of Alan Wake to life with a signature card, digitally signed by actors Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta.

The Deluxe Edition is campaign exclusive, available to pre-order now until the end of the campaign period on Friday, 17 October 2025.