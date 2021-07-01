AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative getting console release in Spring 2022

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Spike Chunsoft announced AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam. The physical version of the title will be published in Europe by Numskull Games. Release date is currently scheduled for Spring 2022.

About AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative

Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found…until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently. Now, newly-appointed Special Agent Mizuki and her AI partner Aiba are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings…