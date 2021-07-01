AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative getting console release in Spring 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 1, 2021
Playstation 4
10
0
previous article
Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC
AI THE SOMNIUM FILES nirvanA Initiative
Contents

Spike Chunsoft announced AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam. The physical version of the title will be published in Europe by Numskull Games. Release date is currently scheduled for Spring 2022.

About AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative
Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found…until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently. Now, newly-appointed Special Agent Mizuki and her AI partner Aiba are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings…

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
7.5
9
 
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
7.0
 
The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] (PS4) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Ayo the Clown
Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC
 
Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
 
Onirike
Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon
 
Suicide of Rachel Foster Logo
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chivalry 2 (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
AI THE SOMNIUM FILES nirvanA Initiative

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative getting console release in Spring 2022

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2021
Spike Chunsoft announced AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam. The physical version of the title will be published in Europe by Numskull Games. Release date is currently [...]
10
 
Ayo the Clown

Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on July 1, 2021
Indie game studio Cloud M1 announced its 2.5D clown-themed platformer Ayo the Clown now has a July 28th release date; launching on Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC. In preparation for this Clown’s arrival, Cloud M1 have released the ‘World of Ayo’ video [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums