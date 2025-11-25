Ahro gets free 2.0 update and Linux release

In honor of the 1 year anniversary of the initial release of Ahro, Developer Oeh Interactive and publisher Nakana.io announced Version 2.0 coming to existing platforms Nintendo Switch (published by Nakano.io) and Mac & PC via Steam (published by Oeh Interactive) November 25, 2025. Additionally Ahro will be releasing for the first time on Linux via Steam and Atari VCS (published by Oeh Interactive).

Ahro V2.0 Update:
-Body / Breakdown frequency: This new setting will allow you to decrease the breakdown frequency during gameplay, decreasing difficulty. You’ll be able to use this feature whenever you like, so you can roam more with less pressure from herb depletion!
-Spirit / Change color of your spirit tail: This will allow you to choose from one of four colors to give your spirit a unique look!
-Bug fixes and general improvements
-Linux & Atari VCS versions
-Ahro soundtrack: Will be available for purchase on the Ahro Steam page
-Ahro Print Edition Lorebook: This physical printed booklet will be available for purchase directly from the developer on the Ahro website

Ahro is a side-scrolling journey with a stylish atmosphere, no violence and just a few words, Ahro tells its story in a unique yet universal way. It’s the debut game from developer Oeh Interactive and the 10th and title published on Switch by Nakana.io.

