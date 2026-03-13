Adventurous Slime is a new platforming adventure by Ratalaika Games

Slime your way though this platforming adventure about a brave little slime in a vast magical kingdom.

The evil menace known as Lord Old Skull has been freed, and now our colorful family of slimes must heed the call of heroism. Customize your slime, journey through diverse biomes, battle powerful bosses, and discover alternative branching paths in this slime-sized action quest.

Choose your level of challenge while gaining items, building experience, and enjoying immersive retro graphics and sounds.

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