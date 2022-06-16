Action Side-Scroller OmegaBot getting Western release on Switch, PS, Xbox

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Red Art Games announced the upcoming Western digital release of OmegaBot on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One and PS4. OmegaBot is an Action Platformer developed by Simon Carny and published by Red Art Games.

On September 2, Red Art Games will release OmegaBot digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and

Xbox One. On the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, the game will cost €9.99/$9.99. We will have more information regarding OmegaBot’s console release to share in the

coming weeks.

OmegaBot is a tight action side-scroller with challenging robotic bosses. As the OmegaBot, dodge

metallic dangers, acquire powerful weapons and blast your way through a ravaged world full of

deadly machines. In OmegaBot, running out of energy means death.

Avoid various traps and deadly obstacles by using your weapons and abilities. Make your way

through metallic forests, ruins of futuristic cities and other environments. And step away from the beaten path in order to find hidden secrets and maybe even new friends who will help you vanquish the curse that has stricken the land.

Features:

-Varied environments including metallic forests and ruins of a futuristic city

-Fast-paced but strategic combat

-Challenging bosses whose weapons and powers can be looted

-Colorful pixel art graphics