Action Side-Scroller OmegaBot getting Western release on Switch, PS, Xbox

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 16, 2022
Playstation 4
0
previous article
High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam
OmegaBot
Contents

Red Art Games announced the upcoming Western digital release of OmegaBot on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One and PS4. OmegaBot is an Action Platformer developed by Simon Carny and published by Red Art Games.

On September 2, Red Art Games will release OmegaBot digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and
Xbox One. On the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, the game will cost €9.99/$9.99. We will have more information regarding OmegaBot’s console release to share in the
coming weeks.

OmegaBot is a tight action side-scroller with challenging robotic bosses. As the OmegaBot, dodge
metallic dangers, acquire powerful weapons and blast your way through a ravaged world full of
deadly machines. In OmegaBot, running out of energy means death.

Avoid various traps and deadly obstacles by using your weapons and abilities. Make your way
through metallic forests, ruins of futuristic cities and other environments. And step away from the beaten path in order to find hidden secrets and maybe even new friends who will help you vanquish the curse that has stricken the land.

Features:
-Varied environments including metallic forests and ruins of a futuristic city
-Fast-paced but strategic combat
-Challenging bosses whose weapons and powers can be looted
-Colorful pixel art graphics

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Spacewing War (Xbox One) Review with full playthrough stream
9.0
9
 
TEN – Ten Room, Ten Seconds (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
 
Pretty Girls Speed (PS4) Review with stream
4.5
Platforms
 
Neodori Forever
High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam
 
Road Defense Outsiders
Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo
 
SHREDFEAT
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Preview
 
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios
 
Alterborn
Third-person survival action shooter Alterborn gets dev diary
View All
Latest News
      
 
OmegaBot

Action Side-Scroller OmegaBot getting Western release on Switch, PS, Xbox

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2022
Red Art Games announced the upcoming Western digital release of OmegaBot on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One and PS4. OmegaBot is an Action Platformer developed by Simon Carny and published by Red Art Games. On September 2, Red Art Games will release [...]
 
Neodori Forever

High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2022
Independent games developer Strobetano and publisher Crescent Moon Games have announced that their high speed retro racing game, Neodori Forever is now live on Steam. Neodori Forever is a retro inspired, endless arcade 3D racing game inspired by the [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums