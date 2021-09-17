Action shooter Wildcat Gun Machine announced for console and PC – trailer here

by SquallSnake on September 17, 2021
PC
Wildcat Gun Machine
Daedalic Entertainment and Chunkybox Games are about to put the “fur” into “fury” with the official announcement of Wildcat Gun Machine. Coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in late 2021, Wildcat Gun Machine is a purrfectly executed dungeon crawler like no other.

Armed with a wide variety of guns, a meowntain of bullets and a bad cattitude, you’ll enter the bullet hell dungeons and face hordes of fur-midable opponents like disgusting flesh beasts and other fur-ocious trigger happy monsters.

To keep enemy encounters challenging and balanced, all dungeons are specifically designed – not randomized – to provide difficult combat puzzles that will require creative solutions to deadly problems. Of course, most of these solutions come in the form of one of the 40 gun types to choose from, each one more explosive than the next. 

Remember, the only thing cats like more than chasing a laser dot, is putting it between the eyes of their enemies.

Key Features

  • Bullet Hell shooter meets dungeon crawling
  • Over 40 gun types to maul your enemies with
  • Skill upgrades to suit your playstyle
  • Epic set-piece boss battles
  • Unique 2D art style
  • Monster Blasting combat puzzles
  • Hand crafted levels for optimal action
