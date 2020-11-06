Action-RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes trailer and release date here

by SquallSnake on November 6, 2020
PC
10
0
Contents

Publisher Merge Games, alongside indie developer Still Running, unveiled that their brutal isometric action-RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes will arrive to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 3rd, 2020. Fans of Merge Games’ Signature Editions can also score a physical copy on Dec. 4th via the Signature Edition Store. Morbid is the most gruesome take yet on the isometric soulslike genre, and has gained an increased level of momentum as one of 2020’s indie titles to watch out for. Blending epic, brutal boss encounters, RPG mechanics, deep immersive lore, and a diverse world to explore, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is sure to challenge all comers!

Morbid will have players testing their mettle with a wealth of bloodthirsty encounters and rich, absorbing lore. Challenging foes, mini-bosses, and memorable large-scale boss fights with fully orchestrated music are some of the ferocious encounters the player will experience throughout the world of Morbid.

In order to succeed across the hostile world of Mornia, players will have to master the wealth of combat and customization options available to discover as they progress through the game. Players will be challenged to improve their character and gear through quests, perks, runes, looting and upgrades, so they can defeat the Seven Acolytes and free the kingdom!

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes will also be receiving its very own Signature Edition, releasing on Dec. 4th, which will include:

  • Region free copy of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes.
  • Two limited edition enamel pins featuring Blessings runes as found in the game.
  • Collector’s art card featuring the developer’s signatures and concept art of Lorn, one of the deadly seven acolytes.
  • Original Soundtrack CD.
  • Packaged in a sturdy “Sierra” box with outer sleeve featuring alternative colour artwork
