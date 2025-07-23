A-RED Walking Robot might the Dark Souls of cozy games

This is A-RED Walking Robot: a cozy-looking physics-based platformer where charm is a trap and every step could be your last. It’s been called “The Dark Souls of Cozy Games” by players who underestimated its deceptively friendly appearance.
But A-RED isn’t just tough. It’s weird and built for content.
You can be creative finding shortcuts, making surprising saves and finding streamer gold.
