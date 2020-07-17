A new PAW Patrol game is coming this fall for consoles and PC

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

The PAW Patrol is ready to set out on their mightiest mission yet as Outright Games, one of the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, and Nickelodeon, announced a brand-new video game, currently entitled “PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay”, based on the hit Nickelodeon preschool series PAW Patrol produced by Spin Master Entertainment. The new game will launch November 6, 2020, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Digital.

You can read our review of Paw Patrol: On A Roll here.

Play together with friends and family in co-op mode, choose your favourite pup and use their mighty powers to take on heroic missions. The whole Patrol is here with key locations in the massive town of Adventure Bay ready to explore, from the Lookout to Jake’s Snowboarding Resort.

You’ll need each mighty pup’s special power including Chase’s Super Speed, Marshall’s Mighty Heat and Skye’s Whirlwind Power to help save the day and play with your friends in fun-filled mini games like Pup Pup Boogie and jump rope.

PAW Patrol is the number one entertainment franchise for pre-schoolers and a global phenomenon with reach in over 170 countries through its TV show, toys, video games, clothing lines and even theme park rides. Outright Games previously released ‘PAW Patrol: On a Roll’ in 2018 which is their bestselling title to date.

‘We’re beyond thrilled to work on our second PAW Patrol title with Nickelodeon, it’s been an amazing experience bringing everyone’s favourite pups to life through our video games,’ said Terry Malham CEO of Outright Games. ‘This is truly a pre-school powerhouse and one of the biggest names in kids’ entertainment, we couldn’t be more excited to launch this brand-new adventure that’s fun for the whole family.’

Key Features

EVERY PUP IS HERE – Play as Chase, Rubble, Marshall, Everest, Skye, Rocky, Zuma and Tracker.

EXPLORE ADVENTURE BAY – Take on seven super-heroic missions to rescue friends and save the day. Plus seven fun mini games!

USE MIGHTY POWERS – Play as the pups and use their mighty powers to create whirlwinds, use Energy Super Tools, lift the heaviest objects, and more!

TEAM UP ON THE DOUBLE – Two users can play in co-op mode on the same screen.

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay launches on November 6, digitally and at retail on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.