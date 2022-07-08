80 Days and Overboard bundle coming to Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

ININ Games announced a partnership with inkle to publish two of their most-beloved titles in one bundled boxed edition for Nintendo Switch. 80 Days & Overboard! are both award-winning narrative adventures. In 80 Days, a steampunk reimagining of Jules Verne, players must embark on a journey around the world to win a hefty wager. Meanwhile, the reverse whodunnit Overboard! takes place at the end of a journey, as players attempt to find a way off a cruise ship after committing murder!

ININ Games is happy to honor these beloved next-generation interactive adventures with a well-deserved boxed edition for Nintendo Switch™ – soon available for pre-order at selected retailers.

80 Days

In this steampunk retelling of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, players set out on a journey to circumnavigate the globe. Playing as Passepartout, long-suffering valet to Phileas Fogg, you must set the route, manage the budget, oversee the health and well-being of your master, and get back to London before the clock runs out.

Features:

Visit over 170 bespoke cities on your journey around the world.

Discover creative ways to travel – by train, airship, moving city, ice-walker, hydrofoils and much more…

Lose yourself in a richly imagined, diverse alternative-history steampunk world created by award-winning writers Meg Jayanth and Jon Ingold.

Experience a unique journey with thousands of choices for endless possibilities.

Enjoy striking Art Deco-styled visuals by Jaume Illustration.

80 Days is not the end – can you do it in less?

Overboard!

Your husband has been murdered! There’s just one problem – you killed him. Now you have eight hours to cover up your crime and get away without being caught. Frame other passengers, conceal the evidence, and figure out how to get away with it before the time runs out in this Writers’ Guild Awards-winning game in the category “Best Writing in a Video Game”.

Features:

NPCs have their own agendas, and remember everything they see and hear.

Choose every line and every action. Go where you want, when you want.

Some characters are friendly, and some are out to get you. Who will you befriend? And who will you betray?

You only have eight hours to escape justice, and the clock is always ticking.

Play once for a thrill, or multiple times to uncover all the secrets and achieve the ideal ending.

Make your journeys even more unforgettable with these limited special editions

As big fans of interactive adventures, ININ Games created special editions for 80 Days & Overboard! (Nintendo Switch™) in limited quantities to further appreciate these unique games. Collectors can look forward to a Limited Edition (€29,99, limited to 2.000 copies) and a Special Limited Edition containing exclusive collectibles (€49,99, limited to 999 copies). Pre-orders are now available via our friends at Strictly Limited Games – only while stock lasts.