7th Sector will be released on consoles in early Feb

by squallsnake on January 23, 2020
Playstation 4
Indie publisher Sometimes You is proud to announce that they’ll be bringing the award-winning puzzle adventure game, 7th Sector, to consoles on February 5th.

Developed almost solely by one person, Sergey Noskov, this cyberpunk odyssey has you controlling an array of different machines and solving all manner of puzzles as you set off to survive and learn the truth of this dark and mysterious dystopia.

7th Sector will be available on February 5th on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 for $19.99 USD and is still available on PC via Steam.

About 7th Sector:

Welcome to the 7th Sector, set in a mysterious cyberpunk world. Immerse yourself on this intricate path, solving different puzzles, facing its dangers, and collecting scattered information to discover the story of this world.

Gain control over several different characters, each with their own abilities that can help you navigate the world’s devices and machinery. Some of your choices and actions will determine the ending of the game.

Features:

  • Atmospheric dystopian world
  • Lots of varied and unique puzzles
  • Control several characters
  • Immersive soundtrack by “Nobody’s Nail Machine”
  • Branching system with 4 different endings
