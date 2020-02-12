360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Outbreak: Epidemic on Xbox One, also on Steam, is now available for $9.99 MSRP with sales running during launch. The Deluxe Edition is also available for an additional $2.99 MSRP

The infection spreads like never before in Outbreak: Epidemic, the latest co-op (Steam Only) and single-player (Steam/Xbox One) survival horror nightmare from Dead Drop Studios. Experience the nationwide epidemic as you and up to three friends lead Gwen, Renault, Kara and Tom through the undead apocalypse. Outbreak: Epidemic features the series classic tough-as-nails survival horror gameplay powered by the next-generation Outbreak engine across the Campaign Mode, Onslaught Mode and Experiments Mode. Experience the nightmare close up through over-the-shoulder claustrophobic gameplay as you blast and slash your way through the epidemic.

OTS: Claustrophobic over-the-shoulder gameplay brings the nightmare alive.

Defense: Utilize numerous firearm and melee weapons against the undead.

Story Mode: Experience the epidemic first hand as you fight through the story.

Onslaught Mode: Take out hordes of the undead with limited supplies.

Experiments Mode: Bonus modes with a unique spin on survival horror.

Explore: In Campaign Mode search areas, read logs, find keys and solve puzzles to survive.

Difficult: Play across multiple difficulty modes.

Alone: Play solo even without an internet connection.

Cross Platform Multiplayer: Play together across Windows and SteamOS! (Steam Only)

Co-op Survival Horror: Classic Mechanics. 4-player co-op. (Steam Only)

The Cloud: Dedicated low-latency servers ensure no connection issues. (Steam Only)

Big Screen: Customizable gamepad, mouse and keyboard controls. (Steam Only)