4-player Aqua Lungers coming to Switch eShop soon

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

The beautifully animated couch co-op game Aqua Lungers – originally released on Steam – will be hitting the Nintendo Switch next Thursday, May 21! With support for four-player local split screen plus a single-player mode, the game’s picturesque environments, non-stop action, and memorable creature designs are sure to make a splash on everyone’s favorite home console.

The search for glory and riches never ends. For centuries, the last great treasures have been lost to the depths as shipwrecks filled the seas with sunken loot. Now, those who want to get rich must don brightly colored diving suits and go where no one else dares.



In Aqua Lungers, players race through challenging stages while contending with deadly creatures and dastardly opponents to collect the most treasure. While everyone’s goal is the same, all players are afforded several options to give them an edge over their competitors. Some can use their speed and agility to outpace and evade their opponents, while others might use devastating attacks to slow them down and steal their hard-earned goods …



Those looking for a solo experience (or who’d like to get some practice in before challenging Real Human Beings™) can opt for single-player mode. While essentially the same as the default game, single-player mode retains the gold-collecting mechanic while increasing the penalty for deaths in each level. This shifts the challenge from “PvP racing” to PvE survival.

Wreak havoc with split screen action for up to 4 players.

Survive 7 massive zones, 21 stages, and 7 boss levels.

Acquire and deploy devastating power-ups to eliminate the competition.

Play for keeps with support for TV, Tabletop, and Handheld modes.

Make your mark: Who can reach 3,000 points first?

The Nintendo Switch port of Aqua Lungers will be available in North America on May 21 for only $14.99.