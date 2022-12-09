2D Multiplayer brawler Jitsu Squad now available

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Today ININ Games is excited to announce the release of Jitsu Squad, the mindblowing, adrenaline rush of a 2D brawler from Tanuki Creative Studio! The game is now available as a boxed* & a digital edition for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as well as digitally for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

*The physical versions’ release dates may vary for different regions due to the holiday season. The physical edition in the US is coming on December 20. Find out more information on your local Amazon or other participating retailer.

Jitsu Squad is perfect for gamers looking to bring back the fun of old-school brawlers from the 90s. Paired with an awesome hand-drawn cartoon look and the exciting style of modern beat ‘em ups, the game stays true to the age-old arcade gaming rule: easy to learn, hard to master. Play solo or with up to four people in co-op mode against waves of enemies while amassing massive combo chains and unleashing flashy super moves.

Features:

-Fight lightning-fast, adrenaline-tingling battles

-4 playable characters – Turn your warrior into a real legend with the upgrade system and unique secondary weapons that open up new combos

-Slay your enemies in style with 100+ chain-combos, infinite juggles and Epic Super Specials that will make your heart beat faster

-Powerful in-game character transformations will get your blood boiling

-Tons of unique enemies to slay and 8 different planets to save

-Up to 4-player local couch co-op fun

-Team up with a friend in 2-player tag-team mode, where each player can choose up to 2 characters

-Blasting original tunes by Crush 40 singer Johnny Gioeli, famous for the iconic SONIC The Hedgehog music

-Fighting game input commands provide a nice 90s throwback

-American YouTuber and Twitch streamer ‘Maximilian Dood’ makes a cameo as an assist character

An explosive game like Jitsu Squad also deserves a bombastic Collector’s Edition, with insane items for fighting game fanatics. That’s why ININ Games teamed up with Games Rocket, preparing exclusive editions that are only available in a limited quantity. You can place your pre-order right now at Gamesrocket.com

The Collector’s Edition will include the following:

-Game for Nintendo Switch, PS4 or PS5

-Collector’s Edition box

-Colorful game manual

-Japanese-style hand fan

-Hand surfboard

-Artbook

-Soundtrack on CD

-Headband

-Acrylic diorama

-Paperwheel

-Reversible Poster

-Postcard set

-Sticker sheet