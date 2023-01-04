2D Mega Man inspired action game OmegaBot releasing soon on consoles

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 4, 2023
Playstation 4
1
0
previous article
Castle Renovator (PS4) Review
Omegabot banner
Contents

Red Art Games will be releasing OmegaBot, a retro-style 2D action game inspired by Mega Man, on January 20, 2023. It will be available on Switch, PS4/5, and Xbox consoles.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4Red Art GamesSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Castle Renovator (PS4) Review
5.0
8
 
Panda Punch (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
 
Donut Dodo (Switch) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
View All
Latest News
      
 
Omegabot banner

2D Mega Man inspired action game OmegaBot releasing soon on consoles

by SquallSnake on January 4, 2023
Red Art Games will be releasing OmegaBot, a retro-style 2D action game inspired by Mega Man, on January 20, 2023. It will be available on Switch, PS4/5, and Xbox consoles.
1
 
Guntech 2

Classic-style shooter Guntech 2 available on Switch

by SquallSnake on January 2, 2023
Veteran game developer Jani Penttinen is proud to announce the worldwide release of Guntech 2 to the Nintendo Switch digital stores featuring old-school classic shooter fun in a fast, frantic, and action-packed gameplay experience [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums