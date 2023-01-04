2D Mega Man inspired action game OmegaBot releasing soon on consoles

Red Art Games will be releasing OmegaBot, a retro-style 2D action game inspired by Mega Man, on January 20, 2023. It will be available on Switch, PS4/5, and Xbox consoles.
