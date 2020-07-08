2D flyer Aircraft Evolution has you bombing stuff through 4 time periods

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Aircraft Evolution will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 22 for $9.99 by Sometimes You.

Aircraft Evolution is an action game, where you have the task of destroying enemy bases by bombarding them with your aircraft.

Fight through 4 time periods, from the era of the First World War to futuristic battles.

Level up and evolve your aircraft from a wooden plane to a futuristic fighter. Then, refine it by increasing its armor, fuel, speed, firepower and much more. You upgrade as you go, but you can still try to take on a tank armed with plasma cannons using just a wooden plane!

40 different missions are waiting for you. You will be given different objectives: destroy an enemy base, deal with waves of attacking fighters, boss fights and much more. Demolish the enemy with standard bombs, a barrage of cluster bombs, or burn enemies to ashes with napalm. Turn their bases into smoldering ruins and the battlefield into a scorched desert.