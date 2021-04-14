2D artillery game Cannon Brawl now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on April 14, 2021
Switch
Temple Gates Games and BlitWorks announced that the fast-paced and addictively fun PC indie hit Cannon Brawl releases today on Nintendo Switch with Full HD graphics for $9.99!

Cannon Brawl, which is also available on XBOX One and PlayStation 4, is the next evolution of the artillery genre; created by a team of 3, it combines the skill-based play of a classic 2D artillery game with the rapid-fire pacing of an RTS.  “Cannon Brawl is the game we’ve always wished existed,” said Theresa Duringer, co-founder of Temple Gates Games.  “It combines two compelling game mechanics, with explosively fun results.”

Pilot an airship, capture gold mines and build everything from cannons to lasers and giant flamethrowers to raze your enemy’s battlefield! You can even destroy the earth under your rival’s feet! With more than 10 unlockable airships and more than 15 weapons and defenses, the strategic options are endless.

Key Features:

  • Action Strategy like you’ve never seen – Unique blend of 2D artillery and real time strategy gameplay results in intense tactical battles.
  • Battle Near and Far – Competitive 1v1 online multiplayer with ranked matching, invite a friend for a private battle, or plugin in a controller and get your buddies together for a home tournament
  • Strategic Options – Choose from 15+ weapons and defenses and combo them with 5+ different airship pilots for hundreds of strategic options
  • Dynamic Battlefields – Destroy the terrain with cannons, lasers and more
  • Epic Adventure – Battle across our full campaign mode with big boss fights spanning 20 missions, charting new territory across 5 unique environments
