2D artillery game Cannon Brawl now available on Switch

Temple Gates Games and BlitWorks announced that the fast-paced and addictively fun PC indie hit Cannon Brawl releases today on Nintendo Switch with Full HD graphics for $9.99!



Cannon Brawl, which is also available on XBOX One and PlayStation 4, is the next evolution of the artillery genre; created by a team of 3, it combines the skill-based play of a classic 2D artillery game with the rapid-fire pacing of an RTS. “Cannon Brawl is the game we’ve always wished existed,” said Theresa Duringer, co-founder of Temple Gates Games. “It combines two compelling game mechanics, with explosively fun results.”

Pilot an airship, capture gold mines and build everything from cannons to lasers and giant flamethrowers to raze your enemy’s battlefield! You can even destroy the earth under your rival’s feet! With more than 10 unlockable airships and more than 15 weapons and defenses, the strategic options are endless.

Key Features: