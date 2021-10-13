2D action game Critadel now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on October 13, 2021
Switch
Critadel
Nicalis announced that Critadel, a new 2D action game from developer Pixelian Studio, is now available on Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

In Critadel, players control one of three different protagonists, each with their own unique looks, default weapons and skill sets. Nox brings her Crewgun assault rifle, Ahnushu’s Natura weapon creates its own ammo from natural resources and Alice’s Pulse Shotgun pairs well with her android abilities.

The game’s branching paths and dynamic boss battles ensure high replayability, and the tight controls and 360° aiming cursor make it fun to blast enemies, regardless of your character’s skills and current equipment. But the real joy of Critadel lies in discovering and tinkering with the endless varieties of weapon loadouts and modifications—over 100,000 different configurations are possible, with unique weapon synergies that grant additional performance enhancements when certain items are equipped simultaneously.

Critadel is available now as a digital download on Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store for $19.99.

