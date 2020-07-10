1993 Shenandoah is a Switch shooter 20 years in the making

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Limit Break Studio, an indie developer situated a mere snowballs throw from the Arctic Circle, are happy to announce that their retro side-scrolling shoot’em up 1993 Shenandoah is out now on the Nintendo Switch today.



20 Plus Years in Development

1993 Shenandoah is Krister Karlsson’s legacy to the gaming world, a project that began in 1992 but one that is now launching on Nintendo Switch, just a tad bit later and on an entirely modern day gaming platform than originally planned.

In West Coast city Alingsås born and raised, in his room with the Amiga he spent most of his days. Chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool, developing a game with friends from school. Then a couple of guys that were up to no good… okay, this doesn’t work any longer. Enough with the 90’s references already!



1993 was the year that 1993 Shenandoah was supposed to be released, but teenage drama split the youthful team apart and the game never saw the light of day until some 20 years later. Fast forward to 2015 when Krister gathered a motley crew of less youthful people to convert the original game to a more modern game engine, but still only using the original graphics, sound, and effects from the Amiga production.

Now a few years later, 1993 Shenandoah is available on the Nintendo Switch, a console that is perfect for side-scrolling shoot’em ups, and a place the game can truly call home. Back in the day games were played with joysticks and today’s joypads actually work even better with the shoot’em up genre.



“Enormously proud, is probably the best way to describe how I feel about the 1993 Shenandoah being released on Nintendo Switch” says Krister Karlsson, Creative Director 1993 Shenandoah “This amazing console, that I have with me everywhere, is the perfect platform for Shoot’em ups and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”



4 Player Couch CO-OP

Up to 4 simultaneous players, many, many levels, pixel graphics from 1993 and everything needed to take you back in time, when games were sold on a floppy disc, social media wasn’t invented and people used phones for calling each other.