16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 22, 2022
PC
1
0
previous article
Donut Dodo (Switch) Review
Space Runaway
Contents

110 Industries and Soleil have today released their 16-bit style sidescrolling shooter, Space Runaway, on PC to download for free! A faithful retro recreation of the shooters of the arcade era, Space Runaway offers seven levels for you to blast your way through, epic bosses to defeat and a host of cool powerups that you’ll need if you’re going to defeat the alien forces trying to take you down.

Originally created as one of many minigames to appear in 110 Industries’ upcoming third-person action title Wanted: Dead – due to release on Valentine’s Day 2023 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox – Space Runaway took on a life of its own. After growing into a fully-fledged title that looks and plays like an undiscovered classic from the 16-bit era, 110 decided to share the game with the world for free.

In Space Runaway, you take control of the experimental secret mech known as XR-110, developed by Dr. Lincoln Maverick. The ruthless Toliman Empire has discovered its existence and this knowledge has prompted them to attack and try to gain control of Earth’s last hope. Only you, playing as Lt. Landers, survive the attack and escape with XR-110. Humanity’s hope rests on your unwilling shoulders as the Toliman Empire pursues and attempts to annihilate the Space Runaway. 

The full version of Space Runaway will also be playable as a minigame in Wanted: Dead when it releases on PC, Xbox and PlayStation on February 14th 2023. Wanted: Dead is a love letter to the sixth generation of videogame consoles developed by some of the talent that created Ninja Gaiden. The game allows you to effortlessly blend skill-based sword combat, third-person cover shooting and stylish finishing moves. Wanted: Dead is available for pre-order now.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Donut Dodo (Switch) Review
9.0
10
 
Jitsu Squad (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Wavetale (XSX) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
View All
Latest News
      
 
Space Runaway

16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!

by SquallSnake on December 22, 2022
110 Industries and Soleil have today released their 16-bit style sidescrolling shooter, Space Runaway, on PC to download for free! A faithful retro recreation of the shooters of the arcade era, Space Runaway offers seven levels for you to blast your way [...]
1
 
Ships Simulator 3

Ships Simulator coming to Xbox soon

by SquallSnake on December 16, 2022
On December 21, Ships Simulator will make its debut on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It’s a unique game where the player controls special-purpose naval vessels. In total, Ships Simulator offers 24 diverse missions to undertake in the waters of the Baltic [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums