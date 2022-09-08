Zombie shooter Blood Waves getting upgrade to PS5 and XSX soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 8, 2022
1
0
previous article
Forgotten arcade title Cannon Dancer coming to console physically and digitally in 2023
Blood Waves
Contents

Improved version of Blood Waves game will be released on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 21, 2022 for $9.99.

Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.
PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Hardcore and bloody shooter where you will have to repel the attacks of the living dead using the destroying traps, defensive barricades and also weapon of close and long-range combat.

Destroy zombies, get the cash and prepare yourself for the next wave. During the break you can buy necessary weapon, place the traps and defensive barricades, repair the traps survived in the previous wave. And of course, don’t forget to check the stock of bullets and restore your health.

Different types of zombie possess the distinctive features. There are enemies with long-distance attack as well as cleverer zombies avoiding certain traps.

Choose the optimal survival strategy. For the most successful game you will need to control expenditure of the earned resources. The time of your survival depends on it.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X
NewsPS5Xbox Series X
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
13
 
Back Again (PS4) Review with stream
6.0
 
Smash Boats: Waterlogged Edition (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Turbo Kid
Turbo Kid is a retro exploration adventure based on the 2015 movie – Steam demo soon
 
The Excavation of Hobs Barrow
Pixel art horror adventure The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow coming to PC
 
city
City Eye (PC) Review
 
Pretty Girls Escape
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
Blood Waves

Zombie shooter Blood Waves getting upgrade to PS5 and XSX soon

by SquallSnake on September 8, 2022
Improved version of Blood Waves game will be released on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 21, 2022 for $9.99. Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of [...]
1
 
Cannon Dancer

Forgotten arcade title Cannon Dancer coming to console physically and digitally in 2023

by SquallSnake on September 8, 2022
ININ Games is happy to announce that Cannon Dancer by Mitchell Corp. is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox for the first time ever, with a planned release in Q1 2023. Originally only released for arcade machines [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums