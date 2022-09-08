Zombie shooter Blood Waves getting upgrade to PS5 and XSX soon

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Improved version of Blood Waves game will be released on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 21, 2022 for $9.99.

Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Hardcore and bloody shooter where you will have to repel the attacks of the living dead using the destroying traps, defensive barricades and also weapon of close and long-range combat.

Destroy zombies, get the cash and prepare yourself for the next wave. During the break you can buy necessary weapon, place the traps and defensive barricades, repair the traps survived in the previous wave. And of course, don’t forget to check the stock of bullets and restore your health.

Different types of zombie possess the distinctive features. There are enemies with long-distance attack as well as cleverer zombies avoiding certain traps.

Choose the optimal survival strategy. For the most successful game you will need to control expenditure of the earned resources. The time of your survival depends on it.