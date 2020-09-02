Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition (PS4) Review

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Playstation 4
9
0
previous article
Getting 6k badges in the Nintendo Badge Arcade (3DS) reveals secret CODE WORD
next article
Survival Horror-Adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters haunts Xbox One
Contents
Item Reviewed

Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition (PS4) Review

Author
Positives

Tons of content
The frame rate never drops below 60fps even with hundreds of zombies on screen

Negatives

Font is still small and often tons of text on screen at once
Camera freaks out when accelerating then reversing

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Value
7.5
Bottom Line

Cross-buy with the PS3 version and upcoming PS5, Zombie Driver is zombie killing mayhem with a ridiculously smooth frame rate.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Exor Studios, developers behind the underrated X-Morph: Defense, has recently released Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition digitally on PS4. What makes this PS4 release unique is the free cross-buy from the PS3 version. Back in June 2018, Sony gave away Zombie Driver for free to PS+ subscribers. If you claimed this free game a couple years ago, or purchased it outright, you automatically own this newly released PS4 version. Taking it one step further, Exor will be re-releasing Zombie Driver on the upcoming PS5 hardware and will be free on that platform if you own the PS3 or PS4 version. Pretty cool.

If you have not played Zombie Driver, you should check out our review of the Switch version.

All the features, buttery smooth frame rate, and DLC is included with this Immortal Edition.  The only major addition this PS4 release has over the Switch title is Trophy support.

To reiterate our Switch article, there is a ton of content available. The story mode features numerous levels, many objective types including racing, defending, and transporting, and there are some mega boss battles too.  There are several vehicles to unlock, each can be upgraded to increase the carnage, and the different weapons make zombie killing rather enjoyable: flame throwers, missile launchers, machine guns – all feel great. Race mode also features a few different variants and the Slaughter feature is Zombie Driver’s horde mode that stacks the player against an endless wave of the undead. It is all good fun and the only thing really lacking is online co-op multiplayer.

The arcadeyness of the over-the-top zombie destruction mixed with light RPG mechanics makes this taxi-sim a quality title that can easily provide hours on entertainment. Also, the super smooth frame rate here on PS4 is already a wonder to behold but makes me think of what could be possible on next generation hardware. Luckily, owners will find out soon enough thanks to the cross-buy, forward compatibility Exor has generously provided to fans.

Also Try: a fast-paced twin-stick shooter

Better Than: Crazy Taxi (Dreamcast)

Wait For It: a new Micro Machines title

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews
Exor StudiosFeaturedPS4Review
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition (PS4) Review
7.5
9
 
Car Mechanic Simulator Classic (Xbox One) Review
3.0
 
Samurai Shodown! 2 (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Tamarin gets September release date for PS4 and PC
 
Alpaca Ball Allstars is going to the best alpaca-based soccer game ever made
 
Open beta for action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer available now on PC
 
Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Battletoads 2020 (PC/X1)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Sometimes You announces Active Neurons 2

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Active Neurons 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 16, 2020 for $4.99. Active Neurons 2 is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. Your main task in the game is to collect enough energy to [...]
5
 

Survival Horror-Adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters haunts Xbox One

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer Devespresso Games announced that Korean chilling survival horror-adventure continues the dark story introduced in The Coma, with its sequel The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters an even more terrifying experience. [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums