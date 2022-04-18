Z-Warp (Xbox One) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on April 18, 2022
XBOX One
Z-Warp (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Refilling bomb mechanic is a quality gameplay touch
Intense action but stages are very short so game over doesn’t take you back too far
Online leaderboards is a great way to keep replay value high

Negatives

Screen is very scrunched with vertical design in horizontal space
High difficulty but the best shooters usually are
Seizure warning with crazy visuals – beware

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A tough vertical shooter with an intuitive bomb mechanic that makes the game fun and approachable even if it will kill the heck out of you. Short levels means nearly perfect pacing too.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Z-Warp is a vertical shmup that has unique gameplay mechanics that separates it from other shooters and will keep you coming back for more game over after game over.

Gameplay is actually very simple but very intuitive, responsive, and thoughtful.  Holding the shoot button unleashes a powerful blast but at the cost of reduced movement speed while tapping it unleashes a weaker spread shot but with increased speed. Then, the bomb mechanic is actually really cool and must be mastered for success.  When the glowing circle around your ship fills, your bomb is at max power. When unleashed, all enemies and projectiles are destroyed and this bomb refills over time. Also, this explosion can be used to grab any power-ups that within its proximity. Bosses, for example, might unleash an unavoidable wave of bullets and the only way to not take damage is to time the bomb explosions properly.  Since it constantly refills, the player needs to take advantage of this fun system to reach the end and climb the online leaderboards.

The simplicity of this shooter extends into this visual and audio presentation too.  The fast paced soundtrack and booming sound effects mimic the events on-screen. Filled with bullets, indicators, and even falling skulls (used to increase score), the screen is never quiet.  In fact, the game opens with a seizure warning, and oh man, it is not kidding. Playing late one night, I randomly had a headache and had to stop because this game is just intense especially when not feeling 100%.  It is also kind of funny how the game judges you after each stage by saying something like “its ok” after taking a few hits.

At the time of this review, I have yet to beat Z-Warp due to its difficulty (that final boss is tough).  It is a difficult game. However, I have been attempting at least one run per day since I started playing and cannot put it down. Even when it shows no mercy, it is still enjoyable, well-paced, and I want to climb that leaderboard.

Also Try: Fingun  

Don’t Forget About: Cake Invaders  

For A Classic Play: Gynoug  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
