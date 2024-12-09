Yet Another Zombie Survivors coming to consoles in 2025

Yet Another Zombie Survivors is officially coming to current and previous gen console platforms!
- Squad-based bullet heaven
- Over 400,000 Steam players
- 90% average user rating
- Xbox demo available right now
- PS4/PS5/Switch demo: early 2025
YAZS is a 3D squad-based entry in the reverse bullet hell/bullet heaven genre, released in Early Access on Steam (13 July 2023). Throughout its development, they updated the game multiple times, adding new content, in-game systems, and implementing suggestions from player feedback.
