Yet Another Zombie Survivors coming to consoles in 2025

Yet Another Zombie Survivors

Yet Another Zombie Survivors is officially coming to current and previous gen console platforms!

  • Squad-based bullet heaven
  • Over 400,000 Steam players
  • 90% average user rating
  • Xbox demo available right now
  • PS4/PS5/Switch demo: early 2025

YAZS is a 3D squad-based entry in the reverse bullet hell/bullet heaven genre, released in Early Access on Steam (13 July 2023). Throughout its development, they updated the game multiple times, adding new content, in-game systems, and implementing suggestions from player feedback.

