Xbox games on sale for the week of September 7, 2021

XBOX 360
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through September 13, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2K Ball N’ Brawl BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Couch Co-Op Sale
9 Monkeys of ShaolinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Couch Co-Op Sale
[DMC5] – Playable Character: VergilAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
[DMC5] – Super Vergil UnlockAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
[DMC5] – V & Vergil Alt ColorsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
[DMC5] – Vergil Battle Track 4-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
[DMC5] – Vergil Early Unlock PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
[DMC5] – Vergil EX ProvocationAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
A Way OutEA Play80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Age Of Wonders: PlanetfallXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
ArmelloXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Armello – Deluxe BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Arrest of a stone BuddhaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
AshenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Ashen: Nightstorm IsleAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Atlas (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Away: Journey To The UnexpectedXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Beatsplosion for KinectXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Ben 10: Power TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Couch Co-Op Sale
Big Crown: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced80%Couch Co-Op Sale
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Blue FireXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Boom Ball 1+2+3 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Brawlout Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Couch Co-Op Sale
Brawlout Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Couch Co-Op Sale
Brutal RageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And BeansXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Candle: The Power of the FlameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Child of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade BundleAdd-On50%DWG*
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga ContinuesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Crayola ScootXbox One X Enhanced80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Cris TalesXbox Game Pass20%DWG*
Crown TrickXbox Game Pass20%Spotlight Sale
DAKAR 18Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dead AllianceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dead by Daylight: Ghost FaceAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: KILLER EXPANSION PACKAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill ChapterAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dead by Daylight: SURVIVOR EXPANSION PACKAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween ChapterAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITIONOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dead Island Definitive CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Dead Island Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Death Road to CanadaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Demon’s CrystalsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Demon’s Tier+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
DescendersXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super VergilAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red OrbsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue OrbsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock BundleAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)25%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue OrbAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue OrbsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero ColorsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Style Rank AnnouncersAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Title CallsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Cavaliere RAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC1 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC2 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC3 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC4 Battle Track 3-PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Gerbera GP01Add-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Live Action CutscenesAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Mega BusterAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Pasta BreakerAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Sweet SurrenderAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Digerati Best SellersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
DIRT 5EA Play75%Couch Co-Op Sale
DIRT 5 Year One EditionSmart Delivery75%Couch Co-Op Sale
DIRT 5 – Year One UpgradeAdd-On50%Couch Co-Op Sale
DisintegrationXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
Don’t Starve Together: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Double Kick HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One X Enhanced85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Couch Co-Op Sale
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Dying Light: Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
ElliotXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Endurance: Space ActionXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
G.I. Joe: Operation BlackoutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Couch Co-Op Sale
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Couch Co-Op Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Gigantosaurus The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Ginger: Beyond the crystalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
God’s TriggerXbox One X Enhanced40%Couch Co-Op Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Guardian HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Guilt Battle ArenaXbox One X Enhanced90%Couch Co-Op Sale
Gunstar HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Hero DefenseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Couch Co-Op Sale
Hyper SentinelXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Infinite MinigolfXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Injustice 2Xbox Game Pass67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Couch Co-Op Sale
It Takes Two – Digital VersionSmart Delivery25%Couch Co-Op Sale
Jumanji: The Video GameXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced55%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO The HobbitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO WorldsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Couch Co-Op Sale
Liege DragonXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Life of FlyXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Max and the book of chaosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Monster ViatorXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Moonfall UltimateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Smart Delivery60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Mortal Kombat XXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Moving OutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand PrixXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Nine ParchmentsXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Ninjin: Clash of CarrotsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Couch Co-Op Sale
No Straight RoadsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Couch Co-Op Sale
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Couch Co-Op Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Gourment EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Overcooked: Gourmet EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Override 2: Super Mech LeagueSmart Delivery67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – BellonaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – MaestroAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – MiraiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – StardustAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure BayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Couch Co-Op Sale
Paw Patrol: On A RollXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Couch Co-Op Sale
Pixel Heroes: Byte & MagicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2EA Play80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Play Something Different Vol. 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
QuiplashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rad RodgersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rayman 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
RiverbondXbox Play Anywhere80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Road RageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Road RedemptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & BoulderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rogue StormersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Saints Row The Third RemasteredSmart Delivery60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out Of HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Seasons after FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
SEGA Genesis ClassicsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden AxeXbox One Backward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of RageXbox One Backward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & EarlXbox One Backward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI AnthologyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Siegecraft CommanderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
SINE MORAXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Sine Mora EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Skater XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Soul AxiomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Soulcalibur VIXbox One X Enhanced85%Couch Co-Op Sale
SpacelandXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
SpitlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Start Your Engines BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Super Hyperactive NinjaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Switch ‘N’ ShootXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Tanky TanksXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Team Sonic RacingXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
TEKKEN 7Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Escapists: Supermax EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
The friends of Ringo IshikawaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
The Jackbox Party PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Couch Co-Op Sale
The King’s BirdXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of DoomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Couch Co-Op Sale
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One X Enhanced67%Couch Co-Op Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The Surge 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
The Survivalists – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
The Wild EightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Couch Co-Op Sale
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials HDXbox One Backward Compatible70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tricky TowersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trine 4: The Nightmare PrinceXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trine: Ultimate CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trollhunters: Defenders of ArcadiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
UNOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Couch Co-Op Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
VaporumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium editionXbox One X Enhanced85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Warhammer Pack: Hack and SlashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2Xbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
What Remains of Edith FinchXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.DXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Couch Co-Op Sale
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Couch Co-Op Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Devil May Cry 4Games On Demand80%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionGames On Demand80%Spotlight Sale
DmC Devil May CryGames On Demand80%Spotlight Sale
DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s DownfallAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Guardian HeroesBackward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Gunstar HeroesBackward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
RAW – Realms of Ancient WarGames On Demand80%DWG*
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden AxeBackward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of RageBackward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & EarlBackward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Sine MoraBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Trials FusionBackward Compatible75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible70%Couch Co-Op Sale
