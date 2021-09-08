Xbox games on sale for the week of September 7, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through September 13, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|[DMC5] – Playable Character: Vergil
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|[DMC5] – Super Vergil Unlock
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|[DMC5] – V & Vergil Alt Colors
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|[DMC5] – Vergil Battle Track 4-Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|[DMC5] – Vergil Early Unlock Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|[DMC5] – Vergil EX Provocation
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|A Way Out
|EA Play
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Armello
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Armello – Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Arrest of a stone Buddha
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Ashen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Ashen: Nightstorm Isle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Atlas (Game Preview)
|Xbox Game Preview
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Away: Journey To The Unexpected
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Beatsplosion for Kinect
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ben 10: Power Trip
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Big Crown: Showdown
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Blue Fire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Boom Ball 1+2+3 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Brawlout Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Brawlout Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Brutal Rage
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Child of Light
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Crayola Scoot
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Cris Tales
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|DWG*
|Crown Trick
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: KILLER EXPANSION PACK
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dead by Daylight: SURVIVOR EXPANSION PACK
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Death Road to Canada
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demon’s Crystals
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demon’s Tier+
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Descenders
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue Orb
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue Orbs
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Style Rank Announcers
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Title Calls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Cavaliere R
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – DMC1 Battle Track 3-Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – DMC2 Battle Track 3-Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – DMC3 Battle Track 3-Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – DMC4 Battle Track 3-Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Gerbera GP01
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Live Action Cutscenes
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Mega Buster
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Pasta Breaker
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 – Sweet Surrender
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Digerati Best Sellers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|DIRT 5
|EA Play
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|DIRT 5 Year One Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Disintegration
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Double Kick Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Dying Light: Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Elliot
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Endurance: Space Action
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Ginger: Beyond the crystal
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|God’s Trigger
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Guardian Heroes
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Guilt Battle Arena
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Gunstar Heroes
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Hero Defense
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Hyper Sentinel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Infinite Minigolf
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|It Takes Two – Digital Version
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Jumanji: The Video Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO The Hobbit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO The Incredibles
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Liege Dragon
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG*
|Life of Fly
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Max and the book of chaos
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Viator
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG*
|Moonfall Ultimate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Moving Out
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Nine Parchments
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|No Straight Roads
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Paw Patrol: On A Roll
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Play Something Different Vol. 1
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Quiplash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rad Rodgers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Riverbond
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Road Rage
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Road Redemption
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rogue Stormers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|SEGA Genesis Classics
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Siegecraft Commander
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|SINE MORA
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Sine Mora EX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Skater XL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sonic Mania
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Soul Axiom
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Soulcalibur VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Spaceland
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Spitlings
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Start Your Engines Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Stunt Kite Party
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Super Hyperactive Ninja
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Switch ‘N’ Shoot
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tanky Tanks
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Team Sonic Racing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|TEKKEN 7
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The friends of Ringo Ishikawa
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The King’s Bird
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG*
|The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|The Wild Eight
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials Rising
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials Rising – Expansion pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Tricky Towers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|UNO
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Vaporum
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Devil May Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guardian Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Gunstar Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Sine Mora
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Trials Fusion
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
