Xbox games on sale for the week of September 21, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through September 27, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|ADVERSE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|AFL Evolution 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|AFL Evolution 2 Season Pack 2021
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ailment
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|American Fugitive
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Anthem
|EA Play
|90%
|DWG*
|Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Mirage Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Octane Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Battle Worlds: Kronos
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Battletoads
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Biomutant
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Bleeding Edge
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Brawl Chess – Gambit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Call of the Sea
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Chivalry 2
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Chivalry 2 Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Chronos: Before the Ashes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Clumsy Rush
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Conan Exiles
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Contrast
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Control Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Cozy Grove
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Crackdown 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Crossroads Inn
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cube Raiders
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cyber Complex
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Darksiders Genesis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Darksiders III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|de Blob
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|de Blob 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Desperados III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Effie
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Element Space
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Elex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Enlisted – Ultimate Machine Gun Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Evergate
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Jackal Invasion
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Ravenii Rampage
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Skybound Sentinel
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fade To Silence
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Feather
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|DWG*
|Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|For The King
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island
|Add-On
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions
|Add-On
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Gears 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Gears 5: Hivebusters
|Add-On
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Gears Tactics
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Gears Triple Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Generation Zero
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Halo 3: ODST
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Halo – Reach
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Haven
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|DWG*
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Hunt: Showdown
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|DWG*
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Johnny Rocket
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Just Dance 2021
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Just Die Already
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Knockout City
|EA Play
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knockout City Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Last Stop
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Little Nightmares II
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Lords Of The Fallen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Lost At Sea
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Maneater
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Mars: War Logs
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Morkredd
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|MX vs ATV All Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|EA Play
|50%
|DWG*
|Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Nightmare Boy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outriders
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|45%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
|Add-On
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure Bundle
|Add-On
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair Bundle
|Add-On
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Quantum Break
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Rare Replay
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rayman Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rebel Cops
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|ReCore
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|RIDE 4
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|RIDE 4 – Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Risk: Urban Assault
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Roundguard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|DWG*
|Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|ScreamRide
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Spartan Fist
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|EA Play
|70%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Squadrons
|EA Play
|65%
|DWG*
|STAY
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|STEEP
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|Stellaris: Console Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|20%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Sunset Overdrive
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC10: Zafina
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC11: Ganryu
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC12: Leroy Smith
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC13: Frame Data Display
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC14: Fahkumram
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC15: Cave of Enlightment
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC16: Kunimitsu
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC17: Vermilion Gates
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC18: Lidia Sobieska
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC19: Island Paradise
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC2: Geese Howard Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC3: Noctis Lucis Caelum Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC4: Anna Williams
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC5: Lei Wulong
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC6: Craig Marduk
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC7: Armor King
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC8: Julia Chang
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – DLC9: Negan
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Eliza
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|The Dwarves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|The Falconeer
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|The Raven Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|This Is The Police
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|This Is The Police 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Titan Quest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Tower Of Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|UFC 4
|EA Play
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Under Leaves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|UNO Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Vostok Inc.
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Wasteland Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Whipseey and the Lost Atlas
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Woodle Tree Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Wreckfest Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Yes, Your Grace
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Optimized For Next Gen Sale
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Xbox Game Studio Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Rover Mechanic Simulator coming to Xbox
Following a successful launch on PC, Rover Mechanic Simulator is also coming to Xbox. It’s a unique game that allows you to become a mechanic of Martian rovers, which have been faithfully recreated based on NASA technical documentation. The release date [...]
Roguelike Dandy Ace coming to Switch and Xbox soon, PS later
Neowiz announced that Dandy Ace is headed to Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox consoles on September 28th. The PlayStation version of Dandy Ace is still in production and will be released at a later date. Both the Xbox and the Nintendo Switch editions [...]
Puzzle game Golf Peaks now available on Xbox One/S/X
No need to put your golf shoes on, and you can leave your golf clubs behind and forget about your hiking gear, too. The only thing you’ll need here will be a sharp mind, as over a hundred twenty challenging puzzles set in nine lovely worlds are ahead of [...]
Comments