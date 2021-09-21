Xbox games on sale for the week of September 21, 2021

by SquallSnake on September 21, 2021
XBOX 360
5
0
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through September 27, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
ADVERSEXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
AFL Evolution 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
AFL Evolution 2 Season Pack 2021Add-On25%Spotlight Sale
AilmentXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
American FugitiveXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
AnthemEA Play90%DWG*
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Gibraltar EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Mirage EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Octane EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Pathfinder EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery67%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox One X Enhanced80%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
BattletoadsXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
BiomutantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Black MirrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Bleeding EdgeXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Brawl Chess – GambitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Call of the SeaXbox Game Pass25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Chivalry 2Smart Delivery20%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Chivalry 2 Special EditionSmart Delivery20%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Chronos: Before the AshesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Clumsy RushXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Conan ExilesXbox Game Pass60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
ContrastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Control Ultimate EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Cozy GroveXbox One X Enhanced20%Spotlight Sale
Crackdown 3Xbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Crossroads InnXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Cube RaidersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Cyber ComplexXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox One X Enhanced75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Darksiders III – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
de BlobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Desperados III Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox Game Pass40%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
EffieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Element SpaceXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
ElexXbox One X Enhanced75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Enlisted – Ultimate Machine Gun BundleAdd-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
EvergateOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season PassAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Jackal InvasionAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Ravenii RampageAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Skybound SentinelAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Fade To SilenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
FeatherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)EA Play80%DWG*
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
For The KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Forza Horizon 4 Car PassAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune IslandAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Legends Car PackAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ChampionsAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery55%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears 5 Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears 5: HivebustersAdd-On50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears TacticsXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears Triple BundleSmart Delivery65%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Generation ZeroXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Generation Zero – Resistance BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Halo 3: ODSTXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo 5: GuardiansXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo Wars 2: Complete EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo Wars 2: Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo Wars: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo – ReachXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
HavenXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hunt: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced55%DWG*
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Johnny RocketXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Just Die AlreadyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Killer Instinct: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Knockout CityEA Play50%Spotlight Sale
Knockout City Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Last StopXbox Game Pass25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Little Nightmares IISmart Delivery33%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Lords Of The FallenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Lost At SeaOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
ManeaterXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Marvel’s AvengersSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Endgame EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X|S Standard EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2Xbox One X Enhanced33%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Morbid: The Seven AcolytesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
MorkreddXbox Game Pass50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On BundleAdd-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MudRunnerXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds ExpansionAdd-On60%DWG*
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced67%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredEA Play50%DWG*
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Nightmare BoyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak Co-Op NightmaresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
OutridersXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Overcooked! All You Can EatXbox Series X|S (Optimized)40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Console EditionXbox Game Pass45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides CollectionAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Premium EditionSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure BundleAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair BundleAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Portal of Evil: Stolen RunesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Smart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Quantum BreakXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Rare ReplayXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Rayman 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Rebel CopsXbox One X Enhanced40%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
ReCoreXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
RIDE 4Smart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
RIDE 4 – Special EditionSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
RoundguardXbox One X Enhanced55%DWG*
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Ryse: Legendary EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Saints Row The Third RemasteredSmart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
ScreamRideXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Sea of ThievesXbox Game Pass40%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Spartan FistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedXbox One X Enhanced35%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play70%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play65%DWG*
STAYXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
STEEPXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Stellaris: Console EditionXbox Game Pass75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On20%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21Add-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Sunset OverdriveXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC10: ZafinaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC11: GanryuAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC12: Leroy SmithAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC13: Frame Data DisplayAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC14: FahkumramAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC15: Cave of EnlightmentAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC16: KunimitsuAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC17: Vermilion GatesAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC18: Lidia SobieskaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC19: Island ParadiseAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC2: Geese Howard PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC3: Noctis Lucis Caelum PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC4: Anna WilliamsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC5: Lei WulongAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC6: Craig MardukAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC7: Armor KingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC8: Julia ChangAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC9: NeganAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – ElizaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On60%DWG*
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3Add-On50%DWG*
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4Add-On50%DWG*
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S55%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Tetris Effect: ConnectedXbox Game Pass25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The Ambassador: Fractured TimelinesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and ResnarkledXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
The Bard’s Tale TrilogyXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
The FalconeerXbox Game Pass30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The Raven RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
This Is The PoliceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Titan QuestXbox One X Enhanced75%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Toby: The Secret MineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass80%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Tower Of TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
UFC 4EA Play60%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Under LeavesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Vostok Inc.Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Wasteland 2: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Wasteland RemasteredXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery55%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Whipseey and the Lost AtlasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Woodle Tree BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Worms RumbleXbox Game Pass50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Wreckfest Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Yakuza: Like a DragonXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero EditionSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero EditionSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Yes, Your GraceXbox Game Pass30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Fight Night ChampionBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
Rover Mechanic Simulator 01 press material

Rover Mechanic Simulator coming to Xbox

by SquallSnake on September 21, 2021
Following a successful launch on PC, Rover Mechanic Simulator is also coming to Xbox. It’s a unique game that allows you to become a mechanic of Martian rovers, which have been faithfully recreated based on NASA technical documentation. The release date [...]
14
 
Dandy Ace

Roguelike Dandy Ace coming to Switch and Xbox soon, PS later

by SquallSnake on September 21, 2021
Neowiz announced that Dandy Ace is headed to Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox consoles on September 28th. The PlayStation version of Dandy Ace is still in production and will be released at a later date. Both the Xbox and the Nintendo Switch editions [...]
7
