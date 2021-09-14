Xbox games on sale for the week of September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through September 20, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
A Knight’s QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
AaeroXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run ChallengeXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
BattletoadsXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Bear With Me: The Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Beyond Enemy Lines 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
BiomutantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Publisher Sale
Black MirrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
BlasphemousXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Bleeding EdgeXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
BreathedgeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Bullet BeatXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Burnout Paradise RemasteredEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Call of the SeaXbox Game Pass25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Chivalry 2Smart Delivery20%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Chivalry 2 Special EditionSmart Delivery20%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Chronos: Before the AshesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Conan ExilesXbox Game Pass60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
ContrastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Control Ultimate EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Crackdown 3Xbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders III – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
de BlobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Dead Alliance: Full Game UpgradeAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
DeleveledXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Desperados III Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Die With GloryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
DiRT 4EA Play75%DWG*
DiRT RallyEA Play75%DWG*
DiRT Rally 2.0EA Play75%DWG*
DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One PassAdd-On50%DWG*
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
DreamBallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
ElexXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Enlisted – Ultimate Machine Gun BundleAdd-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Eternum Ex’Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
EvergateOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
ExtinctionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
F1 2020EA Play75%DWG*
F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
F1 2020: Schumacher Edition DLCAdd-On50%DWG*
Fade To SilenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Season PassAdd-On33%DWG*
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Car PassAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune IslandAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Legends Car PackAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ChampionsAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery55%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears 5 Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears 5: HivebustersAdd-On50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears TacticsXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Gears Triple BundleSmart Delivery65%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Glittering SwordXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Going UnderXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
GreedFallXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
GreedFall – Gold EditionSmart Delivery65%DWG*
GreedFall – The de Vespe ConspiracyAdd-On20%DWG*
GRIDEA Play75%DWG*
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Halo 3: ODSTXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo 5: GuardiansXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo Wars 2: Complete EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo Wars 2: Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo Wars: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo – ReachXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
HavenXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeXbox Game Pass50%Xbox Game Studio Sale
HITMAN 3 – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
HITMAN 3 – Standard EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold EditionSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Killer Instinct: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Publisher Sale
Last StopXbox Game Pass25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Lichdom: BattlemageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Little Nightmares IISmart Delivery33%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Lost At SeaOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
ManeaterXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mars: Chaos MenaceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Marvel’s AvengersSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Marvel’s Avengers Endgame EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mass Effect Legendary EditionSmart Delivery30%Spotlight Sale
MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X|S Standard EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2Xbox One X Enhanced33%Publisher Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MorkreddXbox Game Pass50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On BundleAdd-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2Add-On50%DWG*
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3Add-On50%DWG*
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Need For SpeedEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed HeatEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play75%Spotlight Sale
NiffelheimXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack Naruto Uzumaki (BORUTO)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Boruto Uzumaki (Karma)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Eight Tails JinchurikiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – HakuAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Hashirama SenjuAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Hiruzen SarutobiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Ino YamanakaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – JiraiyaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Kakashi Hatake (Double Sharingan)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Madara UchihaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Mei TerumiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Might GuyAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Minato NamikazeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Neji HyugaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Obito UchihaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – OhnokiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – OrochimaruAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Sasuke Uchiha (Boruto)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Shishui UchihaAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Tobirama SenjuAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – TsunadeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Zabuza MomochiAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
OutridersXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Overcooked! All You Can EatXbox Series X|S (Optimized)40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Planet Coaster: Console EditionXbox Game Pass45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides CollectionAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Premium EditionSmart Delivery45%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure BundleAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair BundleAdd-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Police StoriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the GridXbox Game Pass35%DWG*
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One PassAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Three PassAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two PassAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Prince of PersiaXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Project CarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Pumped BMX ProXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Smart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Quantum BreakXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Raji: An Ancient EpiсXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Rare ReplayXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Rebel CopsXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
ReCoreXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Red Dead OnlineXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story ModeAdd-On35%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition ContentAdd-On55%DWG*
Remothered: Broken PorcelainXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
RIDE 4Smart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
RIDE 4 – Special EditionSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Ritual Crown of HornsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Rock of Ages 3: Make & BreakXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Rodent WarriorsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Ryse: Legendary EditionXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Saints Row The Third RemasteredSmart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
ScrabbleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
ScreamRideXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
ScreencheatXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Sea of ThievesXbox Game Pass40%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Second Extinction (Game Preview)Xbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Shape Up Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
SkullyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Slime-san Superslime EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Solar Shifter EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%DWG*
SparkliteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedXbox One X Enhanced35%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Stellaris: Console EditionXbox Game Pass75%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On20%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21Add-On50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Sunset OverdriveXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Super Space Serpent SEXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC1: Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional CostumesAdd-On50%DWG*
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S55%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Tetris Effect: ConnectedXbox Game Pass25%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and ResnarkledXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
The Bard’s Tale TrilogyXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The FalconeerXbox Game Pass30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
The Last Door – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
The PadreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
The Raven RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The Telltale Batman Shadows EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
This Is The PoliceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Titan QuestXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass80%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Unravel TwoEA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
WARBORNXbox One X Enhanced33%Spotlight Sale
Wasteland 2: Director’s CutXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Wasteland RemasteredXbox Game Pass75%Xbox Game Studio Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%DWG*
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery60%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery55%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Worms RumbleXbox Game Pass50%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Wreckfest Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Publisher Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Yakuza: Like a DragonXbox Game Pass40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero EditionSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero EditionSmart Delivery40%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Yes, Your GraceXbox Game Pass30%Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Xbox Game Studio Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%DWG*
