Xbox games on sale for the week of March 30, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through April 5, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Agatha Knife
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Arcade Spirits
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Attack of the Earthlings
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Bad North: Jotunn Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ben 10: Power Trip
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert: Traveler Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Cold Silence
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Depth Of Extinction
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Five Dates
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Flockers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Goodbye Deponia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|DWG*
|GreedFall
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Guacamelee! 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hero Defense
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hovership Havoc
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Ikenfell
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Landflix Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Mars: War Logs
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|My Universe – School Teacher
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Nexomon: Extinction
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Night Call
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Panzer Dragoon: Remake
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Pig Eat Ball
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|DWG*
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Queen’s Quest Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Sheltered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slain: Back from Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Solar Shifter EX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|The Bridge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Together
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|War Tech Fighters
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|DWG*
|Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Zero Strain
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Dogfight 1942
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
