Xbox games on sale for the week of March 30, 2021

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2021
XBOX 360
24
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through April 5, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Agatha KnifeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Arcade SpiritsXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Attack of the EarthlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Bad North: Jotunn EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
Ben 10: Power TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Black Desert – 1,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 10,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 2,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 3,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert – 6,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert: Conqueror EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert: Traveler EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Cold SilenceXbox Play Anywhere20%Spotlight Sale
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Depth Of ExtinctionXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Five DatesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
FlockersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTIONXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Goodbye DeponiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%DWG*
GreedFallXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Guacamelee! 2Xbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Hero DefenseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Hovership HavocXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
IkenfellXbox Game Pass25%Spotlight Sale
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Knights of Pen and Paper BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Landflix OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
My Universe – School TeacherXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Nexomon: ExtinctionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue HeroesXbox Play Anywhere30%Spotlight Sale
Night CallXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Panzer Dragoon: RemakeXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure BayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Pig Eat BallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Power Rangers: Battle for the GridXbox Game Pass35%DWG*
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Queen’s Quest BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
ShelteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Slain: Back from HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Solar Shifter EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Solo: Islands of the HeartXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The BridgeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Sims 4 Backyard StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITIONXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
TumblestoneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
War Tech FightersXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Watch Dogs: LegionSmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+Xbox One X Enhanced55%DWG*
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.DXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Xenon Valkyrie+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Zero StrainXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Dogfight 1942Arcade80%DWG*
Dogfight 1942 Fire Over AfricaAdd-On67%DWG*
Dogfight 1942 Russia Under SiegeAdd-On67%DWG*
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
