Wonder Boy Collection (PS4) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 11, 2022
Playstation 4
0
previous article
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Preview
Wonder Boy Collection
Contents
Item Reviewed

Wonder Boy Collection (PS4) Review

Author
Positives

All games are well emulated and have quality features like rewind and save states
High product values like the colorful main menu screen and overall interface design

Negatives

Not all Wonder Boy games are included in this compilation
Fruit is good for you but it isn’t recommend to eat it every 6 seconds

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A compilation that doesn’t contain every game but the content that is here is well put together and respected.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Supported with smooth emulation and quality of life features, the Wonder Boy Collection is now available on Switch and PS4 will easily please fans of the long running series.

Included in this retro compilation are four games:

Wonder Boy – a side-scrolling action platformer featuring a cave man who needs to eat fruit every few seconds.

Wonder Boy in Monster Land – a sequel that incorporates more RPG features and swaps caveman items for more medieval weaponry.

Wonder Boy in Monster World – a Genesis sequel that features enhanced gameplay and an early quasi-Metroidvania

Monster World IV – a Japan-only sequel that features a female as the main character so the phrase “Wonder Boy” was dropped.

All four of these games offer a few hours of retro fun despite their gameplay being pretty similar between most of them and depending on personal preference. It is just a bummer that dedicated fans will need to purchase the physical edition to gain access to Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair and Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap. So even though it is a Wonder Boy “Collection” it is not a complete “Collection.”

The titles that are available are well emulated and have features retro enthusiasts have come to expect. Save states and border options are available but the visual CRT and scanline options are robust.  Personally, I like to play old games with as crisp of a picture as possible but definitely appreciate the amount of detail that can be adjusted here (you can even tweak the curve of the screen).  The most player friendly feature has to be the rewind feature comfortably mapped to the trigger button. I take no shame in taking full advantage of this feature especially since there is a certain slipperiness in each game. Sometimes deaths are not fully the player’s fault which is easily and quickly mitigated with the press of a button.

Even with games that are absent this is still a quality compilation. Personally, I grew up an Adventure Island guy so being exposed to Wonder Boy is mostly a new experience for me. Despite their age, I still got a kick playing them today and undoubtedly appreciate the quality of life features implemented into the overall UI.

Good Luck Trying To Understand: the history of Wonder Boy, the confusing naming conventions, mixed with the Adventure Island series  

Also Play: New Adventure Island on the TG16

Wait For It: a port of Adventure Island: The Beginning (WiiWare)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Compilations, Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews
FeaturedPS4Review
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Wonder Boy Collection (PS4) Review
7.0
 
Souldiers (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
The Legend of the Dragonflame High School Collection (Xbox One) Rev...
7.5
Platforms
 
SHREDFEAT
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Preview
 
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios
 
Alterborn
Third-person survival action shooter Alterborn gets dev diary
 
feat rogue
Rogue Company (PC) Review
 
Pretty Girls Escape
MyGamer Visual Cast – Pretty Girls Escape (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Miss Kobayashis Dragon Maid Burst Forth Choro gon☆ Breath

Upcoming shmup Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆ Breath launching in August 2022

by SquallSnake on June 9, 2022
Aksys Games announced that the upcoming shmup Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆ Breath with launch on August 25th for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Each first run physical copy of the game will include an exclusive card from the [...]
11
 
Why Pizza

Platformer, Puzzler, and Delivery Sim Why Pizza? getting console release soon

by SquallSnake on June 8, 2022
Why Pizza? will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 22, 2022 for $4.99 from Sometimes You. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will get a -20% discount during two weeks [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums