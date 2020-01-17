Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon

by squallsnake on January 17, 2020
PC
5
0
Contents

Badland Publishing announced the imminent launch of Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge, an irresistible fusion of platformer, action shooter and adventure, with touches of RPG, developed entirely in Spain by Barcelona-based Last Chicken Games. From January 31st, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam users will be able to travel to the planet Gravos to embody Willy, the most unusual hero on the Galaxy.

Willy isn’t a space adventurer, nor is he a brave rebel willing to take down a Galactic Empire: he’s a trashman who’s charged with cleaning up the wreckage of a cargo ship on the surface of Gravos. With the only company of his spaceship AI, Willy will soon find that the mission will be more complicated than it seemed at first glance…

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge follow the path of classics like Solar Jetman and Cave Story to create an exciting Metroidvania adventure where our character’s aim and jetpacking skills will be as important as exploring every corner of Gravos.

Features:

  • A whole world to explore. Below the surface of Gravos there is a complex system of caves and grottos, full of traps and lava rivers. It is even rumored that the planet hide the vestiges of an ancient civilization.
  • Space recycling. Collect the remains of the AC-137 cargo ship and transport them to the recycling points scattered around the planet. Sustainability is money!
  • Exotic and aggressive fauna. Flying fish, stone giants, giant wasps, dragons, and the most spectacular and gritty bosses are waiting to finish you off.
  • Armed and ready for action. Collect Crush’N Go! coupons to add new weapons to your arsenal and power them up with the Gravitonium you can collect inside the caves. Flamethrower, machine gun, ray gun, grenades… each weapon is perfect for neutralizing each kind of enemy.
  • Talk to the locals. Gain their trust and you can visit the Gravonite Village. The customers of the O Lá! Là! Tavern will give you valuable clues and don’t forget to visit the public toilets, because it is rumoured that they hide more than they appear at first sight.
  • On the hunt for the golden trophy. There are 20 statuettes hidden all over Gravos. Find them and visit the Gravonite Village’s PeachStore to unlock exclusive upgrades.
  • Shooter action, exploration, RPG elements and lots of humour. An Old School adventure that will test your reflexes as you travel through an alien world full of life and secrets.
