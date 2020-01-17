Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Badland Publishing announced the imminent launch of Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge, an irresistible fusion of platformer, action shooter and adventure, with touches of RPG, developed entirely in Spain by Barcelona-based Last Chicken Games. From January 31st, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam users will be able to travel to the planet Gravos to embody Willy, the most unusual hero on the Galaxy.

Willy isn’t a space adventurer, nor is he a brave rebel willing to take down a Galactic Empire: he’s a trashman who’s charged with cleaning up the wreckage of a cargo ship on the surface of Gravos. With the only company of his spaceship AI, Willy will soon find that the mission will be more complicated than it seemed at first glance…

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge follow the path of classics like Solar Jetman and Cave Story to create an exciting Metroidvania adventure where our character’s aim and jetpacking skills will be as important as exploring every corner of Gravos.

Features: