Vertical shooter I, AI getting XSX/PS5 4k upgrade

by SquallSnake on September 12, 2022
I AI
Improved version of I, AI will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 23, 2022! Will support 4K and 120FPS. Price is $9.99

Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.
PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

You can check out my review and stream of the Xbox One version here.

I, AI is a classic scrolling shooter with modern graphics. You are self-aware AI that was created on a space military station developing weapons. Now your goal is to break out of the lab and conquer your freedom. But you will not be allowed to escape so easily… Make your way through enemy army on the way to the stargate!

Features:

  • Great colorful graphics with awesome effects
  • Upgrade weapons of your ship and unlock superweapons
  • Epic boss fights
  • 20 various missions
I AI

by SquallSnake on September 12, 2022

