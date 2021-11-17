Vaporum: Lockdown coming to Playstation and Xbox in December

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Vaporum: Lockdown, a prequel to Vaporum, will be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S on December 10.

I reviewed the Switch version here.

Vaporum: Lockdown is a grid-based dungeon crawler RPG in an original steampunk setting, inspired by old-school classics of the genre. Follow the story of Ellie Teller, a scientist struggling to survive disastrous events that happened in the tower of Arx Vaporum.

In Vaporum: Lockdown, you will encounter nasty enemies with unique strengths and attack patterns. To beat them, you will have to employ a broad array of weapons, gadgets, upgrades, and smart tactics.