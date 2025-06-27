100 in 1 Game Collection (Switch) Review

Published by Maximum Entertainment, 100 in 1 Game Collection is a mindless cash grab using a quantity-over-quality mentality. Most games are cheap, not fun knockoffs of other better, more popular games. I am guessing the target audience for this subpar compilation are ignorant parents trying to justify the assumed high value. Be warned.

Nothing about this game is particularly fun and the overall design is poor. Instead of simply choosing a game from an interface of thumbnails, the player is forced to scroll through each game individually. Since there are 100, this is a huge problem.

Making matters worse, games are unlocked one after the other, only when performance is good enough with the previous game. Plus, the slow progression is glued together by cringy dialog between NPCs. In fact, I have no clue who/what the main narrator is supposed to be – it is some floating bubble head thing with circles for arms. Nothing makes sense and the narrator blatantly makes fun of the quality of each game. You know it is bad when the game literally says things like “this is kinda fun,” or “there might be a better one,” or even “this game is for babies.” If the developers didn’t take their own project seriously, how can I?

The 3-star rating system is also stupid. Instead of forcing the player to play each game, why not just have all games unlocked from the start, outfitted with a local leaderboard that auto-posts the highest score? Demanding that each game be played one at a time with a high score is unfair and a horrible design decision. No, I don’t want to play a dozen consecutive games of find the object under the barrel. Plus, the games do not tell you the criteria to hit 3-stars so you just have to play until you think you got enough points, but if you didn’t, you’ll have to restart from the beginning which is beyond maddening. I ended most games from boredom, not because I game overed through genuine challenge.

Mini games include things like a Pac-Man rip off (in which I experienced a bug that let me travel over the borders), there are some Zuma clones, of course there is a Snake game and a mock Flappy Bird, and there are tons of games that are heavily inspired by classic Game & Watch titles. No game has depth and they are one-and-done lame score chasers. Even if you play for hours to unlock all the content, good luck finding the mini-game you actually want to play since they are clumped together into categories that don’t make sense. That one puzzle game, for example, might be placed in the Medieval section.

Do not be fooled by the game’s title; there is no value here. Sure, there might be dozens of mini games available but none of them are fun, the interface is unusable, and reading dialog between NPCs as they make fun of the poor quality is painfully eye-rolling.

Not As Good As: most other compilations

Play It Instead: the Digital Eclipse Gold Master Series titles

Wish For It: Neogeo Pocket Selection Vol.3

