UNRELEASED Virtual League Baseball 2 (Virtual Boy, 1996) gameplay

Virtual League Baseball 2 was a completed Virtual Boy game that was never released as Nintendo’s system was canceled by that time.

Thanks to the outstanding work at Planet Virtual Boy for finding and preserving this piece of gaming history.

Here is a quote from Planet Virtual Boy to provide additional context:

“Kemco planned to release a successor to Virtual League Baseball, or Virtual Professional Baseball ’95 as it was called in Japan, in March 1996, called simply Virtual League Baseball 2, or Virtual Professional Baseball ’96. But the game was ultimately cancelled due to the Virtual Boy being discontinued. A single screenshot of the Japanese version is known to exist, which has been printed in various Japanese magazines. The North American version, Virtual League Baseball 2, has received a “Kids to Adults” rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). We can therefore assume that the game has been finished.”

This video is 10 minutes of gameplay footage so you can see this lost game for yourself. Unfortunately, the AI is brutal, never missing a hit. I got smoked by slaughter rule in the first inning! The music is pretty awesome though.

Let’s hope Nintendo somehow finds a way to put this game on the Virtual Boy Classics Switch Online service at some point (along with the other unreleased/canceled games like Bound High and that rumored F-Zero racing game).