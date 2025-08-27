UBOAT now available on Xbox, PS soon

The realistic submarine simulator UBOAT is headed to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Set in an open world during World War II, UBOAT is considered a spiritual successor to the Silent Hunter series, combining submarine simulation with crew management mechanics reminiscent of Fallout Shelter. On PC, the game has already sold nearly 1 million copies. The Xbox Series X|S version will launch on August 27, followed by the PlayStation 5 release on September 17, 2025.

Developed by Polish studio Deep Water Studio, UBOAT exited Early Access and launched on PC in August 2024. The console versions are being handled and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

To date, UBOAT has been purchased by nearly a million players on PC. On Steam, it holds an 84% positive rating based on over 22,500 reviews.

On consoles, UBOAT runs at 1080p resolution. The game targets 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and 30 FPS on Xbox Series S.

Become a Wolf of the Deep

UBOAT is an open-world submarine simulator set during WWII. Blending strategy and survival elements, the game places players in the role of a German U-boat captain carrying out missions inspired by real historical events.

Gameplay goes far beyond steering and attacking—it’s about managing your entire crew. Players must take care of their sailors’ needs and keep morale high. From choosing patrol routes to laying mines and ambushing convoys, every decision counts. Success leads to upgrades and new abilities for your submarine.

The game emphasizes realism, both in crew life aboard the sub and in mission execution. UBOAT includes dozens of intricate simulation features like historic torpedo calculators, Earth curvature on the horizon, and ballast simulation across compartments. Deep Water Studio has also implemented a complex damage system that adds survival-like mechanics to the experience.

UBOAT – Key Features

Open-world submarine simulator

Full crew command and management

WWII-era Kriegsmarine setting

Historically accurate submarine models

Advanced damage simulation system

UBOAT will launch on Xbox Series X|S on August 27, 2025, and on PlayStation 5 on September 17, 2025.