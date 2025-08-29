Twin-Stick survivors Overpowered 1 – Mars Infestation coming soon

The year is 2050. Humans have been forced to flee Earth and colonize Mars! Now it’s up to you to exterminate hordes of aggressive local creatures so your kind can settle on the planet.

Overpowered 1 – Mars Infestation is an action-packed survival shooter presented in fluidly animated pixel art style! Step into the boots of a spacefaring soldier as you tackle 4 intense story missions, each with multiple objectives and levels to master.

Use intuitive twin-stick controls to move around top-down environments with determination and speed while gunning down all incoming threats. Collect power-ups to upgrade your weapons on the fly! The faster you take down enemies, the higher your score will climb, allowing you to challenge leaderboards in survival mode. How long can you stay in the fight?