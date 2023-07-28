Twin stick shooter KillSquad out now on PS4/5

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 28, 2023
PC
5
0
previous article
These are the free (and final) Xbox Games with Gold for August 2023
killsquad 6
Contents

Hack and slash? Check. Twin-stick-shooter? Check. 4 player coop to slay hordes of aliens & bosses with your friends? Check. Skills, upgrades, weapons, gears, talismans and more to make you stronger? Check. Wake up, bounty hunter. We have a mission for you. Time to clean up the scum of the galaxy.

Game Features:

  • Top-down twin-stick combat with a huge number of melee and ranged weapons to experiment with.
  • Co-op bounty hunting contracts with cross-play between PC and PlayStation. Jump in mid-mission to support the squad or out-score them.
  • Customizable character builds using weapons, gear, and unlockable skill trees. Survive to claim the bounty and show off!
  • Hordes of enemies waiting to greet you and your expendable crew properly.
  • Glory to the victors. Loot to the survivors. 
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sephonie (XSX) Review
6.0
10
 
Swords & Bones 2 (Switch) Review
7.0
 
EchoBlade (XSX) Review with Stream
5.0
Platforms
 
killsquad 6
Twin stick shooter KillSquad out now on PS4/5
 
Drug Dealer Simulator
MyGamer Visual Cast – Drug Dealer Simulator (PC)
 
Vampire Hunters
Retro shooter Vampire Hunters now available on Steam Early Access
 
BLASPHEMOUS 2
Blasphemous 2 coming to consoles and PC in September 2023
 
RIN the last child
Dark Metroidvania RIN – The Last Child coming to consoles and PC in September 2023
View All
Latest News
      
 
killsquad 6

Twin stick shooter KillSquad out now on PS4/5

by SquallSnake on July 28, 2023
Hack and slash? Check. Twin-stick-shooter? Check. 4 player coop to slay hordes of aliens & bosses with your friends? Check. Skills, upgrades, weapons, gears, talismans and more to make you stronger? Check. Wake up, bounty hunter. We have a mission for [...]
5
 
Xbox Games with Gold Aug 2023

These are the free (and final) Xbox Games with Gold for August 2023

by SquallSnake on July 28, 2023
Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate subscribers during August 2023. Starting in September 2023, Games with Gold will be going away and will be replaced with GamePass Core where subscribers will have access [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums