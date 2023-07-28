Twin stick shooter KillSquad out now on PS4/5

Hack and slash? Check. Twin-stick-shooter? Check. 4 player coop to slay hordes of aliens & bosses with your friends? Check. Skills, upgrades, weapons, gears, talismans and more to make you stronger? Check. Wake up, bounty hunter. We have a mission for you. Time to clean up the scum of the galaxy.
Game Features:
- Top-down twin-stick combat with a huge number of melee and ranged weapons to experiment with.
- Co-op bounty hunting contracts with cross-play between PC and PlayStation. Jump in mid-mission to support the squad or out-score them.
- Customizable character builds using weapons, gear, and unlockable skill trees. Survive to claim the bounty and show off!
- Hordes of enemies waiting to greet you and your expendable crew properly.
- Glory to the victors. Loot to the survivors.
