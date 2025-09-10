Truck Driving (Switch) Review

From the colorful banner art and quick cutting gameplay trailer, Truck Driving seems like a fun, little haul-based racing game. However, looks can be deceiving as there is no racing, hauling, or fun involved in this short-burst truck driving tech demo of a “game”.

Using only the triggers to accelerate/reverse with the analog stick to turn, control couldn’t be any simpler. In fact, this game is so simple, there isn’t any fun, challenge, or sense of accomplishment.

The goal is simple – reach the finish line while driving a slowly accelerating truck. However, most stages are about 3-5 seconds long, literally. At most, you might need to make two turns but some tracks you simply just need to hold the RT to win. Tediously, the player must wait for the camera to auto-pan through the stage before the player takes control… and this pointless panning takes longer than actually playing! More time is spent not playing than actually playing. There is also no way to lose. Without a timer, secrets to find, or unlockables, there is zero replay value. But there is a horn button if you wanted to drive yourself insane.

Making matters worse, the first few handful of stages take place in the daytime. When these simple tracks are completed, the game repeats the same stages with a night theme. So the back half of tracks is artificially doubled just to make the total gameplay about 20 minutes instead of 10 minutes despite being a literal copy/paste job. There are a few drivable trucks but the only difference is the next one is even more ugly than the last. Seriously, these might be the ugliest trucks in any game of all time.

At best, this non-losable tech demo might be an easy way to teach very young gamers how to accelerate and break. Say, for example, Mario Kart with auto-driving turned on is too much for your 3-4 year old. Maybe, maybe this might be a simple way to teach them about movement in game since there is no challenge and only involves one button. But for anyone else, Truck Driving serves no purpose and isn’t even really a game.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

