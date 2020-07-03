Top-Down action game CrossCode set to release on consoles July 9, 2020

by squallsnake on July 3, 2020
Playstation 4
14
0
previous article
Infini (Switch) Review
next article
FPS S.C.A.R features some fast paced demon slaying
Contents

CrossCode is all about how it plays! Take the best out of two popular genres, find a good balance between them and make a great game. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of Zelda-esque dungeons and are rewarded with the great variety of equipment you know and love from RPGs. During the fast-paced battles you will use the tools you find on your journey to reveal and exploit the enemies’ weaknesses and at the same time will be able to choose equipment and skills for a more in-depth approach in fighting your enemies. CrossCode is set for release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Features:

  • Dive into a massive adventure with a playtime of around 40-80 hours
  • Explore a large world with 7 unique areas and hidden secrets all over the place
  • Fight over 120 enemy types including 30+ boss fights
  • Enter 8 expansive dungeons all with with unique themes and puzzle mechanics
  • Master up to 100 combat arts and even more passive skills
  • Solve over 100 quests with a great variety of tasks and unique challenges
  • 60+ music tracks made by a rice ball (well, not exactly)
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Infini (Switch) Review
8.0
18
 
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour (Switch) Review
9.0
 
One Way Heroics Plus (Switch) Review
7.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Tennis World Tour 2 gets first trailer
 
FPS S.C.A.R features some fast paced demon slaying
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Inexistence Rebirth (PC)
 
Biomutant gets new gameplay trailer
 
Twin-stick shooter Towaga: Among the Shadows launches July 14th on PC, PS4 soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Tennis World Tour 2 gets first trailer

by squallsnake on July 3, 2020
NACON and Big Ant Studios revealed the first gameplay video for their new joint project: Tennis World Tour 2. It will release in September on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. After a first successful collaboration with Big Ant on AO Tennis 2, NACON [...]
8
 

Co-Op puzzle platformer Biped jumps on Switch

by squallsnake on July 3, 2020
Independent developer NExT Studios and META Publishing have announced that their co-op puzzle adventure game, Biped, is now available digitally on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop for [£ 11.46 for UK and $ 12.74  for USA (15% discount included)]. [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums