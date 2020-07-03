Top-Down action game CrossCode set to release on consoles July 9, 2020

CrossCode is all about how it plays! Take the best out of two popular genres, find a good balance between them and make a great game. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of Zelda-esque dungeons and are rewarded with the great variety of equipment you know and love from RPGs. During the fast-paced battles you will use the tools you find on your journey to reveal and exploit the enemies’ weaknesses and at the same time will be able to choose equipment and skills for a more in-depth approach in fighting your enemies. CrossCode is set for release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.
Features:
- Dive into a massive adventure with a playtime of around 40-80 hours
- Explore a large world with 7 unique areas and hidden secrets all over the place
- Fight over 120 enemy types including 30+ boss fights
- Enter 8 expansive dungeons all with with unique themes and puzzle mechanics
- Master up to 100 combat arts and even more passive skills
- Solve over 100 quests with a great variety of tasks and unique challenges
- 60+ music tracks made by a rice ball (well, not exactly)
