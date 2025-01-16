Titus the Fox: To Marrakech and Back (GB, 1992) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Titus the Fox: To Marrakech and Back is a forgotten mascot platform on the original Gameboy. It features a 2-player link cable co-op mode but it actually makes the gameplay worse because the connection is so unstable. The flicker is also out of control. Oh yeah, and the music will make you wish you were deaf.
