Timed retro platformer Thrill Penguin coming soon to consoles

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 46 Views
Thrill Penguin

Ratalaika Games & Sylph announced that Thrill Penguin will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Price: $ 4.99 / € 4.99
Release Date: 18-Apr-2025
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4
Genre: Platformer

You are an ambitious penguin who brandishes a stylish bandana and aspires to be a parkour master.

Run, jump, dive, and swim through different and six unique zones containing challenging levels to demonstrate your esteemed parkour prowess. Choose from multiple difficulty settings including easy, normal, and hardcore modes.

Battle menacing bosses at the end of each area.

Thrill Penguin is a return to old-fashioned platforming fun without complications or pretense.

Features:
-54 Levels
-Battle 6 powerful bosses
-You are a penguin
-Platform action gameplay
-Hand-crafted levels
-Multiple difficulty settings

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 18-Apr-2025 on the following platforms:

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Hook Complete Edition

Relaxing puzzle compilation Hook: Complete Edition now available on console

Apr 14, 2025 70 Views
IKUMA - The Frozen Compass

First look at Ikuma and the Frozen Compass by Mooneye Studios

Apr 11, 2025 158 Views
Farming Sim Genesis Mega Drive

Farming Simulator is getting a physical release on the Sega Genesis

Apr 11, 2025 174 Views
Dagger Froggy

Dagger Froggy (XSX) Review

Apr 11, 2025 182 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums