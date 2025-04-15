Timed retro platformer Thrill Penguin coming soon to consoles

Ratalaika Games & Sylph announced that Thrill Penguin will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
Price: $ 4.99 / € 4.99
Release Date: 18-Apr-2025
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4
Genre: Platformer
You are an ambitious penguin who brandishes a stylish bandana and aspires to be a parkour master.
Run, jump, dive, and swim through different and six unique zones containing challenging levels to demonstrate your esteemed parkour prowess. Choose from multiple difficulty settings including easy, normal, and hardcore modes.
Battle menacing bosses at the end of each area.
Thrill Penguin is a return to old-fashioned platforming fun without complications or pretense.
Features:
-54 Levels
-Battle 6 powerful bosses
-You are a penguin
-Platform action gameplay
-Hand-crafted levels
-Multiple difficulty settings
