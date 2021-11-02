These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of November 2, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through November 8, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|112th Seed
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Aborigenus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aery – Little Bird Adventure
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Afterparty
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Agony
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Shocktober Sale
|Ailment & Endurance Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aircraft Evolution
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ashen
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Awesome Zombie Games Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Before I Forget
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Biomutant
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Shocktober Sale
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Black The Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Book of Demons
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Bridge Constructor Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|BRUTAL 2URVIVE Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Butterflies Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Car Mechanic Simulator – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Carrion
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castle Of No Escape 1+2 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Castlevania Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania Harmony of Despair
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: SOTN
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Clan N
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Condemned: Criminal Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|CrossCode Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Lone Wolf Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Street Kid Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Darksiders Genesis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Darksiders III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Darkwood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|DARQ Complete Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|DayD: Through Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|DayZ
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Death’s Door [Xbox]
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Shocktober Sale
|Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On)
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On)
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On)
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Xbox Game Pass
|45%
|Shocktober Sale
|Devious Dungeon Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Diablo Prime Evil Collection
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Don’t Knock Twice
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM (1993)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM 64
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM II (Classic)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dr. Atominus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Draw a Stickman: EPIC & EPIC 2 Xbox
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Eldest Souls
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Enlisted – “Battle of Berlin”: Engineers Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow” Machine Gun Bundle
|Add-On
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” Machine Gun Bundle
|Add-On
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Evil Inside
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Fade To Silence
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Farming Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Shocktober Sale
|Frostpunk: Complete Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Gears 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears Tactics
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears Triple Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Get Even
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Get Over Here
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ghostrunner
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Golf Club: Wasteland
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Gravel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gravel Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Guacamelee! 2 Complete
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hello Neighbor: Home Invader Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Hidden Through Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|DWG*
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|How To Survive 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Blade Hunter Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers Bundle
|Add-On
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – The Companion Bundle
|Add-On
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Islanders
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Reloaded
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Just Die Already
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Kingdom Treasury Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|King’s Bounty II
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|LEGO Batman
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO The Hobbit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO The Incredibles
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Mable & The Wood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Mad Max
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Maid of Sker
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Maneater Apex Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Many Faces: Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Metal Gear Survive
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Shocktober Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Minerva’s Den
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Monstrum
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Moonlighter: Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Motorbike Racing Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Necropolis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Neon Chrome Overseer Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|DWG*
|Neoverse
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Obey Me: Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Observer: System Redux
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Outbreak Definitive Collection
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Outbreak: Complete Collection
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Overwatch Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Pang Adventures
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pathologic 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball Season 1 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 1 Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 2 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Platformers Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Prey
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Project Warlock
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Puzzles Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Raccoon City Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Rack N Ruin
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Rayman 3 HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Rayman Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Remnant: From The Ashes
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Village
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Rico – Breakout Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Roombo: First Blood
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|Royal Roads
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Secret Neighbor
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content
|Add-On
|70%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Shape Up
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|DWG*
|Sheltered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Silent Hill: HD Collection
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Skelattack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s Edition
|Add-On
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s Edition
|Add-On
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0
|Add-On
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Skyforge: Wardens Of The Wasteland – Collectors Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|DWG*
|Spec Ops The Line
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Steel Rats
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|STELLATUM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Super Sports Blast
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Super Toy Cars 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Tails Of Iron
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Shocktober Sale
|Task Force Kampas
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Amazing American Circus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|The BioWare Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Darkside Detective – Series Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Evil Within
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|The Jackbox Party Quintpack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|The Jackbox Party Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|The LEGO Games Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|LEGO Franchise Bundle
|The Medium (Xbox Series X|S & Windows 10)
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Medium + Observer: System Redux + DARQ: Complete Edition — Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Mosaic 1% Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|The Raven Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Parenthood
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Seasons
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Spa Day
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 StrangerVille
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sinking City
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone
|Add-On
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine
|Add-On
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Thief
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge Map
|Add-On
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Through the Darkest of Times
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Tomb Raider: Anniversary
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Transference
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Trenga Unlimited
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Twin Mirror
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|UFC 4
|EA Play
|70%
|DWG*
|Underhero
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Underworld Ascendant
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Unturned
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|War Thunder – Beginner’s Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|War Thunder – Full Alert Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|WARSAW Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|We Are The Dwarves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Woodle Tree Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|World of Simulators Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|World War Z – Explorer Weapon Skin Pack
|Add-On
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|World War Z: Aftermath
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|World War Z: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
|Add-On
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
|Add-On
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
|XCOM Enemy Within
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|ZOMBI
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bioshock 2 Minerva’s Den
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG*
|Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Legend of Kay Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|LEGO Batman
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|LEGO Franchise Sale
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Prey
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tomb Raider Legend
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
