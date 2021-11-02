These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of November 2, 2021

by SquallSnake on November 2, 2021
XBOX 360
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through November 8, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
112th SeedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
9 Monkeys of ShaolinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
AborigenusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Spotlight Sale
Aery – Little Bird AdventureXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
AfterpartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
AgonyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Shocktober Sale
Ailment & Endurance BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Aircraft EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Archaica: The Path Of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
AshenXbox One X Enhanced67%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Awesome Zombie Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Before I ForgetSmart Delivery25%Spotlight Sale
BiomutantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Shocktober Sale
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Shocktober Sale
Black MirrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Black The FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Bleed Complete BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Book of DemonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%Shocktober Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Shocktober Sale
Bridge Constructor BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
BRUTAL 2URVIVE BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Bundle Epopeia Puzzle GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Butterflies BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: GhostsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n GoblinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Car Mechanic Simulator – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
CarrionXbox Game Pass40%Shocktober Sale
Castle Of No Escape 1+2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Castlevania Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Harmony of DespairXbox One Backward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of ShadowXbox One Backward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDXbox One Backward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: SOTNXbox One Backward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Clan NXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
Condemned: Criminal OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
ControlXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On50%Shocktober Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On50%Shocktober Sale
Control Season PassAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
CrossCode Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Lone Wolf BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Street Kid BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Cyberpunk 2077Xbox One X Enhanced33%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
DarkwoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
DARQ Complete EditionSmart Delivery30%Shocktober Sale
DayD: Through TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
DayZXbox Game Pass40%Shocktober Sale
Dead AllianceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill ChapterAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Shocktober Sale
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween ChapterAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITIONOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space (Back Compat)EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Deadlight: Director’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Death’s Door [Xbox]Optimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Shocktober Sale
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass40%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light + SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Legendary EditionAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox Game Pass45%Shocktober Sale
Devious Dungeon CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Diablo Prime Evil CollectionSmart Delivery30%Shocktober Sale
Doctor Who: The Lonely AssassinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Don’t Knock TwiceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
DOOMXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM (1993)Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM 3Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM 64Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM Eternal Standard EditionXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
DOOM II (Classic)Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Dr. AtominusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S10%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Shocktober Sale
Draw a Stickman: EPIC & EPIC 2 XboxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
DUCATI – 90th AnniversaryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPGXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
EARTHLOCKXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Spotlight Sale
Eldest SoulsOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Enlisted – “Battle of Berlin”: Engineers BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow” Machine Gun BundleAdd-On30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” Machine Gun BundleAdd-On30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Evil InsideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
Fade To SilenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19Xbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Farming ExpansionAdd-On33%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLCAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLCAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum ExpansionAdd-On50%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLCAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help WantedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Shocktober Sale
Frostpunk: Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Gears 5 Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery60%Shocktober Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Gears TacticsXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Gears Triple BundleSmart Delivery65%Shocktober Sale
Get EvenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
Get Over HereXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
GhostrunnerSmart Delivery60%Shocktober Sale
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Shocktober Sale
Golf Club: WastelandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
GravelXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Gravel Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Grim Fandango RemasteredXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Guacamelee! 2 CompleteXbox Play Anywhere75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Hammerwatch: Heroic BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Hello NeighborXbox Game Pass75%Shocktober Sale
Hello Neighbor: Home Invader BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Hidden Through TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced90%DWG*
HORROR TALES: The WineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
How To Survive 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
How to Survive: Storm Warning EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Blade Hunter BundleAdd-On60%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers BundleAdd-On65%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Companion BundleAdd-On65%Shocktober Sale
Hunting Simulator 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
INSIDE & LIMBO BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
IslandersXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Just Cause 4 – Los DemoniosAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Just Cause 4 – ReloadedXbox Game Pass80%Shocktober Sale
Just Die AlreadyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Killing Floor 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season PassAdd-On33%Shocktober Sale
Kingdom Treasury CollectionXbox One X Enhanced40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
King’s Bounty IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Kitaria Fables: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery25%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of LightXbox One Backward Compatible85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of OsirisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
LEGO BatmanXbox One Backward Compatible60%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced55%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO The HobbitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO WorldsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%LEGO Franchise Bundle
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack BundleAdd-On75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Little NightmaresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Shocktober Sale
Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall IslandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Long Ago: A Puzzle TaleXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Lose Your Head Deluxe BundleSmart Delivery45%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Mable & The WoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Mad MaxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Maid of SkerOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Maneater Apex EditionSmart Delivery30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Many Faces: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Metal Gear SurviveXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Shocktober Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere65%Shocktober Sale
Minerva’s DenXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
MonstrumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Moonlighter: Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery50%Shocktober Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Motorbike Racing BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
Mutant Football League – Dynasty EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
NecropolisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Neon Chrome Overseer EditionSmart Delivery60%DWG*
NeoverseXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Obey Me: Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Observer: System ReduxOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
Outbreak Definitive CollectionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Outbreak: Complete CollectionSmart Delivery30%Shocktober Sale
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Pang AdventuresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Pathologic 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball Season 1 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 1 BundleAdd-On40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden WarfareEA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Shocktober Sale
Platformers BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
PreyXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Prince of Persia ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Prison Architect: Total Lockdown BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Project WarlockXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Puzzles BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Raccoon City EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Rack N RuinXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Rayman 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Realms of Arkania: Blade of DestinyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare PackAdd-On50%DWG*
Remnant: From The AshesXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923Add-On50%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of CorsusAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Remothered: Broken PorcelainXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Resident EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil VillageSmart Delivery33%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete BundleSmart Delivery25%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Village Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery25%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Rico – Breakout BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassAdd-On60%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year CelebrationXbox One X Enhanced80%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On75%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Roombo: First BloodXbox One X Enhanced45%Spotlight Sale
Royal RoadsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Secret NeighborXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On70%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Shape UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%DWG*
ShelteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Silent Hill: HD CollectionXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
SkelattackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s EditionAdd-On30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s EditionAdd-On30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0Add-On40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Skyforge: Wardens Of The Wasteland – Collectors PackAdd-On50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%DWG*
Spec Ops The LineXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Steel RatsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
STELLATUMXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Streets of Rogue: Character Pack EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Super Sports BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Super Toy Cars 1 & 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Surviving Mars – First Colony EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Tails Of IronSmart Delivery20%Shocktober Sale
Task Force KampasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Addams Family: Mansion MayhemSmart Delivery15%Shocktober Sale
The Amazing American CircusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The BioWare BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
The Bureau: XCOM DeclassifiedXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox Game Pass67%Shocktober Sale
The Darkside Detective – Series EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
The Evil WithinXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Evil Within 2Xbox Game Pass67%Shocktober Sale
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
The Jackbox Party QuintpackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
The Jackbox Party TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
The LEGO Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%LEGO Franchise Bundle
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One X Enhanced70%LEGO Franchise Bundle
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%LEGO Franchise Bundle
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%LEGO Franchise Bundle
The Medium (Xbox Series X|S & Windows 10)Xbox Game Pass25%Shocktober Sale
The Medium + Observer: System Redux + DARQ: Complete Edition — BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
The Mosaic 1% EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
The Pillar: Puzzle EscapeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
The Raven RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 Backyard StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bowling Night StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Fitness StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Kids Room StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Laundry Day StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Spooky StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Spooky StuffAdd-On25%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Toddler StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete SeasonXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: Season TwoXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive SeriesXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 2: Assassins of KingsXbox One Backward Compatible85%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On70%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox One X Enhanced80%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On70%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On70%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Shocktober Sale
ThiefXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Shocktober Sale
Thronebreaker: The Witcher TalesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Through the Darkest of TimesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Xbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tomb Raider UnderworldXbox One Backward Compatible85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Tomb Raider: AnniversaryXbox One Backward Compatible85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Tomb Raider: LegendXbox One Backward Compatible85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
TransferenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Trenga UnlimitedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Twin MirrorXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
UFC 4EA Play70%DWG*
UnderheroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Underworld AscendantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
UnturnedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Valentino Rossi The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New YorkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
Void Bastards: DeLUXe BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Volley & Tennis Bundle BlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
War Thunder – Beginner’s BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
War Thunder – Full Alert BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
WARSAW Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
We Are The DwarvesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
West of Dead: Path of the Crow EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s TrapXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Woodle Tree BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
World of Simulators BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
World War Z – Explorer Weapon Skin PackAdd-On15%Shocktober Sale
World War Z: AftermathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Shocktober Sale
World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Shocktober Sale
World War Z: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons PackAdd-On15%Shocktober Sale
WWZ Upgrade to AftermathAdd-On15%Shocktober Sale
X-Morph: Defense Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
XCOM Enemy WithinXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
ZOMBIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarXbox Game Pass70%Shocktober Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul PatrolXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Shocktober Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Bioshock 2 Minerva’s DenAdd-On50%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%DWG*
Destroy All Humans! Path of the FuronGames On Demand70%DWG*
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 4Games On Demand60%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay TonyAdd-On50%DWG*
GTA IV: The Lost and DamnedAdd-On50%DWG*
Lara Croft Tomb Raider AnniversaryBackward Compatible85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Legend of Kay AnniversaryGames On Demand70%DWG*
LEGO BatmanBackward Compatible60%LEGO Franchise Sale
MX vs. ATV AliveGames On Demand70%DWG*
PreyBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Prince of Persia ClassicBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare PackAdd-On50%DWG*
Rocket RiotArcade75%DWG*
Spec Ops: The LineBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The Bureau: XCOM DeclassifiedBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tomb Raider LegendBackward Compatible85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
Tomb Raider UnderworldBackward Compatible85%Tomb Raider 25th Anniv Sale
XCOM: Enemy WithinBackward Compatible80%DWG*

News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
