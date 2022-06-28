These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 28, 2022

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 4, 2022.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|A Memoir Blue
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Additional Characters “Gothic wa Mahou Otome” 5 Characters Set
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aeon Must Die!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Aery – Sky Castle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Ashen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Ashen: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Ball laB
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Before We Leave
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|BioShock
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|BioShock 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|BioShock Infinite
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|BioShock Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Bit Orchard: Animal Valley
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Blue Dragon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Boggle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Borderlands
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Bridge Constructor Stunts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Calico
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Chaos On Deponia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Child of Light
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Chivalry 2
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Chivalry 2 Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Chorus
|Xbox Game Pass
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Chorus
|Xbox Game Pass
|55%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Crawl
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Crisis Wing
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cuphead
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Cyber Protocol
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|95%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Dark Souls III
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Dark Souls III: Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Dead Cells
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Cells: Fatal Falls
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Cells: Road To The Sea Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Dead Cells: The Bad Seed
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Deathsmiles I・II
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Dawn of the Dread Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Rival Tech Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Roughneck Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Supporter Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deponia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Desperados III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|65%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade
|Add-On
|35%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Dolmen
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Donut County
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3
|Add-On
|50%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|EA Family Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Earth Atlantis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Games With Pets Sale
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|DWG*
|Everreach: Project Eden
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Family Feud
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 6 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry Anthology Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Fighter Within
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|For Honor – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Gods Will Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Gorogoa
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|65%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|DWG*
|GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Grow: Song of the Evertree
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Guacamelee! 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Hidden Through Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Hyper Sentinel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|I Am Dead
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|It Takes Two – Digital Version
|EA Play
|60%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Jeopardy!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Kao the Kangaroo
|Smart Delivery
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|King’s Bounty II
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Kona
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Ladders by POWGI
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Last Stop
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
|LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mable & The Wood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mafia II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Max Payne
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Metro Exodus Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Metro Redux Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Metro Saga Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Minerva’s Den
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Misadventures PB Winterbottom
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Mixups by POWGI
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monopoly Deal
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|MXGP3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Narita Boy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|NBA 2K22 for Xbox One
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Neon Abyss – Alter Ego
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Word by POWGI
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Outer Wilds
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Outward – The Soroboreans
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Outward: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Outward: The Three Brothers
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|EA Play
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Play Something Different Vol. 1
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|DWG*
|Portal Knights
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Prey
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Railway Empire – Complete Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|ReCore
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Red Dead Redemption
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
|Add-On
|65%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG*
|Relicta
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|RIDE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Riders Republic Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Road 96
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Road 96
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Brain Eater Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Brain Punk Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Shape Up
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|SnowRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Spec Ops The Line
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|EA Play
|75%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Games With Pets Sale
|STEEP
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Switch ‘N’ Shoot
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tails Of Iron
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Telling Lies
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Terraria
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|The Artful Escape
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Games With Pets Sale
|The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|The Darkness
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Darkness II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Darkside Detective – Series Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Diabolical Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 7
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Games With Pets Sale
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|35%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|The LEGO Games Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
|The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
|TimeSplitters 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|TimeSplitters Future Perfect
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Train Sim World 2: DB BR 155
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World 2: DB BR 182
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Transference
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|DWG*
|Trials Rising
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Twelve Minutes
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Game Award Winner Sale
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Watch Dogs 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Spotlight Sale
|Windbound
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Games With Pets Sale
|World War Z: Aftermath
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Games With Pets Sale
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Games With Pets Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Game Award Winners Sale
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|BioShock 2 Minerva’s Den
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Dust: An Elysian Tail
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Games With Pets Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Game Award Winners Sale
|Mafia II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Game Award Winners Sale
|Max Payne
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Game Award Winners Sale
|Prey
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Game Award Winners Sale
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Darkness
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
