These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 28, 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 28, 2022
XBOX 360
0
previous article
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gets October 2022 release date on Switch
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 4, 2022.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1979 Revolution: Black FridayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
A Memoir BlueSmart Delivery25%Publisher Spotlight Sale
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Additional Characters “Gothic wa Mahou Otome” 5 Characters SetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Aeon Must Die!Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Aery – Sky CastleXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Ages of Mages: The Last KeeperXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Ash of Gods: RedemptionXbox One X Enhanced90%Publisher Spotlight Sale
AshenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Ashen: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery67%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Back 4 Blood: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Ball laBSmart Delivery30%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Game Award Winner Sale
Before We LeaveXbox Game Pass50%Game Award Winner Sale
BioShockXbox One Backward Compatible60%Game Award Winner Sale
BioShock 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
BioShock 2 RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
BioShock InfiniteXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
BioShock Infinite: The Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
BioShock RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Bit Orchard: Animal ValleyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Blue DragonXbox One Backward Compatible75%Games With Pets Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
BorderlandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On75%DWG*
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome JackpotAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Bounty of BloodAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and TentaclesAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery70%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic FustercluckAdd-On33%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2Add-On50%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery60%DWG*
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Brawlhalla – All Legends PackAdd-On25%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Bridge Constructor StuntsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Sale
CalicoXbox One X Enhanced40%Games With Pets Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Chaos On DeponiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Child of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Chivalry 2Smart Delivery40%Game Award Winner Sale
Chivalry 2 Special EditionSmart Delivery40%Game Award Winner Sale
ChorusXbox Game Pass55%Publisher Spotlight Sale
ChorusXbox Game Pass55%Game Award Winner Sale
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Games With Pets Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
CrawlXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Crisis WingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
CupheadXbox Play Anywhere30%Game Award Winner Sale
Cyber ProtocolXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
DAKAR 18Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S95%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First SinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Dark Souls IIIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Dark Souls III – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Dark Souls III: Season PassAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Dark Souls: RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Dead CellsXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Dead Cells: Fatal FallsAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Dead Cells: Road To The Sea BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Dead Cells: The Bad SeedAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Dead Island Definitive CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Deathsmiles I・IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Deep Rock GalacticXbox Game Pass50%Game Award Winner Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Dawn of the Dread PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Rival Tech PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Roughneck PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Supporter UpgradeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
DeponiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Desperados III Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial65%Game Award Winner Sale
Devil May Cry 5 + VergilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Game Award Winner Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On35%Game Award Winner Sale
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery40%Game Award Winner Sale
Disco Elysium – The Final CutSmart Delivery40%Game Award Winner Sale
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Game Pass60%Games With Pets Sale
DolmenSmart Delivery30%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Donut CountyXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Game Award Winner Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Game Award Winner Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On60%Game Award Winner Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Game Award Winner Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3Add-On50%Game Award Winner Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
EA Family BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Game Award Winner Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Game Award Winner Sale
Earth AtlantisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
EARTHLOCKXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Spotlight Sale
El Hijo – A Wild West TaleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Games With Pets Sale
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the KnightsSmart Delivery30%DWG*
Everreach: Project EdenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Game Award Winner Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Game Award Winner Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Game Award Winner Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 6 Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 6 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 6 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry Anthology BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Fighter WithinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Garfield Kart Furious RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Games With Pets Sale
Gods Will FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
GorogoaXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto IVXbox One Backward Compatible65%Game Award Winner Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Games With Pets Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Games With Pets Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Games With Pets Sale
Greak: Memories of AzurSmart Delivery50%Game Award Winner Sale
GreedFall – Gold EditionSmart Delivery55%DWG*
GreedFall – The de Vespe ConspiracyAdd-On33%DWG*
Grow: Song of the EvertreeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Games With Pets Sale
Guacamelee! 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Hidden Through TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced90%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced90%Game Award Winner Sale
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Game Award Winner Sale
Hyper SentinelXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
I Am DeadSmart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
It Takes Two – Digital VersionEA Play60%Game Award Winner Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Just Dance 2022 Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Kao the KangarooSmart Delivery10%Spotlight Sale
Kentucky Route Zero: TV EditionXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition CompleteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceXbox One X Enhanced75%Game Award Winner Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
King’s Bounty IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
King’s Bounty II – Lord’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
KonaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Ladders by POWGIOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Last StopXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced55%Publisher Spotlight Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Little NightmaresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Game Award Winner Sale
Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Games With Pets Sale
LOST ORBIT: Terminal VelocityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Mable & The WoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Mafia IIXbox One Backward Compatible75%Game Award Winner Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Max PayneXbox One Backward Compatible40%Game Award Winner Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Games With Pets Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Games With Pets Sale
Metro Exodus Gold EditionSmart Delivery75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Metro Redux BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Metro Saga BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Game Award Winner Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere70%Game Award Winner Sale
Middle-earth: The Shadow BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Minerva’s DenXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Misadventures PB WinterbottomXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Mixups by POWGISmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY MadnessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official VideogameXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Game Award Winner Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Game Award Winner Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
MXGP3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Narita BoyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Game Award Winner Sale
NBA 2K22 for Xbox OneXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|SXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Necromunda: Hired GunSmart Delivery50%Games With Pets Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Neon Abyss – Alter EgoAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
One Word by POWGIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: Contagious MemoriesSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Outer WildsXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Outward – The SoroboreansAdd-On60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Outward: Definitive EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Outward: The Adventurer BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Outward: The Three BrothersAdd-On60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Game Award Winner Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Planet Quiz: Learn & DiscoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden WarfareEA Play75%Game Award Winner Sale
Play Something Different Vol. 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%Games With Pets Sale
PreyXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Railway Empire – Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Game Award Winner Sale
RAW – Realms of Ancient WarXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
ReCoreXbox Game Pass75%Games With Pets Sale
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One Backward Compatible67%Game Award Winner Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition ContentAdd-On65%DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
RelictaSmart Delivery80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
RIDEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Riders Republic Gold EditionSmart Delivery60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Road 96Smart Delivery30%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Road 96Smart Delivery30%Game Award Winner Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Game Pass60%Games With Pets Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Saints Row The Third RemasteredSmart Delivery75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Sayonara Wild HeartsXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Spotlight Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 1Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 2Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Brain Eater PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Brain Punk BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery40%Spotlight Sale
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Shape UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Shovel Knight: Treasure TroveXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI AnthologyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Pirates!Xbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
SnowRunnerXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Spec Ops The LineXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play75%Games With Pets Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Games With Pets Sale
STEEPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Super Monkey Ball Banana ManiaSmart Delivery30%Games With Pets Sale
Switch ‘N’ ShootXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Tails Of IronSmart Delivery50%Games With Pets Sale
Tales Of Arise Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Game Award Winner Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Originals EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Game Award Winner Sale
Telling LiesXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
The Artful EscapeXbox Game Pass33%Publisher Spotlight Sale
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and ResnarkledXbox Game Pass75%Games With Pets Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Game Award Winner Sale
The DarknessXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
The Darkness IIXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
The Darkside Detective – Series EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
The Diabolical TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
The Escapists + The Escapists 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists DLC BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 7Xbox One X Enhanced40%Games With Pets Sale
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)40%Publisher Spotlight Sale
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)35%Publisher Spotlight Sale
The LEGO Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Spotlight Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Spotlight Sale
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance FloorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler StuffAdd-On50%Games With Pets Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Games With Pets Sale
TimeSplitters 2Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
TimeSplitters Future PerfectXbox One Backward Compatible75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Timothy vs the AliensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ExtractionXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced75%Game Award Winner Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Train Sim World 2: DB BR 155PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2: DB BR 182PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
TransferenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Game Award Winner Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%DWG*
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Twelve MinutesXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Valentino Rossi The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)Xbox Game Pass75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Wasteland 3 Colorado CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Game Award Winner Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial90%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery67%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Spotlight Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
What Remains of Edith FinchXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Spotlight Sale
WindboundXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Games With Pets Sale
World War Z: AftermathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
WWZ Upgrade to AftermathAdd-On35%DWG*
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Games With Pets Sale
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Games With Pets Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible70%DWG*
BioShockBackward Compatible60%Game Award Winners Sale
BioShock 2Backward Compatible60%DWG*
BioShock 2 Minerva’s DenAdd-On50%DWG*
BioShock InfiniteBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Blue DragonBackward Compatible75%Games With Pets Sale
BorderlandsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 2Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade PackAdd-On67%DWG*
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2Add-On67%DWG*
Borderlands: The Pre-SequelBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Duke Nukem ForeverBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Dust: An Elysian TailBackward Compatible75%Games With Pets Sale
Far Cry 4Backward Compatible67%Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Grand Theft Auto IVBackward Compatible65%Game Award Winners Sale
Mafia IIBackward Compatible75%Game Award Winners Sale
Max PayneBackward Compatible40%Game Award Winners Sale
PreyBackward Compatible80%DWG*
RAW – Realms of Ancient WarBackward Compatible70%DWG*
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible67%Game Award Winners Sale
RotasticArcade80%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Pirates!Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Spec Ops: The LineBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The DarknessBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The Darkness IIBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The Misadventures of PB WinterbottomBackward Compatible80%DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewssaleXbox 360XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Why Pizza? (XSX) Review with stream
5.0
6
 
Elemetals: Death Metal Deathmatch! (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.5
 
Spacewing War (Xbox One) Review with full playthrough stream
9.0
Platforms
 
Granblue Fantasy Versus
MyGamer Visual Cast – Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PC)
 
Neodori Forever
High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam
 
Road Defense Outsiders
Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo
 
SHREDFEAT
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Preview
 
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 28, 2022

by SquallSnake on June 28, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted through July 4, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, [...]
 
MARIO RABBIDS® SPARKS OF HOPE

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gets October 2022 release date on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 28, 2022
During today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Ubisoft announced that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022, and is available to preorder. Bowser will join returning favorites Rabbid Peach, [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums