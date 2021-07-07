These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of July 6, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 12, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|#Funtime
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|9th Dawn III
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Aaero: Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Anoxemia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|AO Tennis 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Atlas (Game Preview)
|Xbox Game Preview
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Azkend 2: The World Beneath
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Bad North: Jotunn Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Banner of the Maid
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Banner of the Maid – The Oriental Pirate
|Add-On
|20%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Black Desert: Explorer Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Blazing Beaks
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG*
|Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Brotherhood United
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of the Sea
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Caves and Castles: Underworld
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Chaos On Deponia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Clan N
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Close To The Sun
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Dead Cells
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Deep Ones
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Deponia Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Depth Of Extinction
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Doodle Devil: 3volution
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Down in Bermuda
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Dread Nautical
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Earth Atlantis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Eternity: The Last Unicorn
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Haimrik
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hell Warders
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|45%
|DWG*
|Hellpoint
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hexologic
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hydrophobia
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|DWG*
|Immortal Planet
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Kill It With Fire
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Layers Of Fear 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Maneater
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Mars: War Logs
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Megaquarium
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Monster Truck Championship
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
|NBA 2K21
|Xbox Game Pass
|90%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|Xbox Series X|S
|71%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
|Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Newt One
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Outbuddies DX
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|OVERPASS Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|NACON Connect Sale
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Rain on Your Parade
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Retro Machina
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|RICO
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Rico – Breakout
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rico – Breakout Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Rugby 20
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Save Your Nuts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)
|Xbox Game Preview
|25%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Shantae and the Seven Sirens
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skyforge: Class Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slide Stars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|SOMA
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Squid Hero for Kinect
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|STAB STAB STAB!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Starpoint Gemini 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Steel Rain X
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|STEEP Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG*
|Storm Boy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Stranded Deep
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Strawberry Vinegar
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Summer in Mara
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|Tennis World Tour 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|NACON Connect Sale
|The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|The Crew 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|The Falconeer
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|The Great Perhaps
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Discover University
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Famous
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get To Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Together
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Island Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Seasons
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sinking City
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|NACON Connect Sale
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|NACON Connect Sale
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|The Surge: A Walk In The Park
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Tour de France 2021 Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Toy Odyssey
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Trenga Unlimited
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Deep Sea Discounts Sale
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|NACON Connect Sale
|UFC 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
|WarriOrb
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|NACON Connect Sale
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|World War Z
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|NACON Connect Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Dogfight 1942
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
