These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of July 6, 2021

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2021
XBOX One
5
0
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 12, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
#FuntimeXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
9th Dawn IIIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Aaero: Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – SquadronXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
AnoxemiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
AO Tennis 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%NACON Connect Sale
Archaica: The Path Of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%DWG*
Atlas (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Azkend 2: The World BeneathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Bad North: Jotunn EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Banner of the MaidXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Banner of the Maid – The Oriental PirateAdd-On20%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse EditionXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Black Desert: Explorer EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Blazing BeaksXbox One X Enhanced20%DWG*
Bomber Crew: Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Brotherhood UnitedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Call of the SeaXbox Game Pass25%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Caves and Castles: UnderworldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Chaos On DeponiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Clan NXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Close To The SunXbox One X Enhanced60%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Dead CellsXbox Game Pass40%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Deep OnesXbox One X Enhanced60%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Deponia CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Depth Of ExtinctionXbox One X Enhanced50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Doodle Devil: 3volutionXbox Play Anywhere30%Spotlight Sale
Dovetail Games Euro FishingXbox One X Enhanced80%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Down in BermudaXbox One X Enhanced50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Dread NauticalXbox One X Enhanced70%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Earth AtlantisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Eternity: The Last UnicornXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro TourXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Fishing: Barents Sea Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
HaimrikXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Hell WardersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial45%DWG*
HellpointXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Hexagroove: Tactical DJXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial20%Spotlight Sale
HexologicXbox Play Anywhere50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Hunting Simulator 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%NACON Connect Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
HydrophobiaXbox One Backward Compatible75%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Hypnospace OutlawXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
Immortal PlanetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Kill It With FireXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Layers Of Fear 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t DryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Long Ago: A Puzzle TaleXbox One X Enhanced20%Spotlight Sale
Lost Artifacts: Golden IslandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
ManeaterXbox Game Pass65%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
MegaquariumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Monster Truck ChampionshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%NACON Connect Sale
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%NACON Connect Sale
NBA 2K21Xbox Game Pass90%DWG*
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
NBA 2K21 Next GenerationXbox Series X|S71%DWG*
NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition BundleXbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Newt OneXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Outbuddies DXXbox One X Enhanced75%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
OVERPASS Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%NACON Connect Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Rain on Your ParadeXbox Game Pass20%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Retro MachinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
RICOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Rico – BreakoutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Rico – Breakout BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Rugby 20Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of HellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Save Your NutsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Spotlight Sale
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview25%NACON Connect Sale
Shantae and the Pirate’s CurseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Shantae and the Seven SirensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Skatemasta TchecoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Skyforge: Class BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Slide StarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
SOMAXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%DWG*
Squid Hero for KinectXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
STAB STAB STAB!Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Starpoint Gemini 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of AetheraAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2: TitansAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Steel Rain XXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On75%DWG*
Storm BoyXbox One X Enhanced80%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Stranded DeepXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed IslandsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Strawberry VinegarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Summer in MaraXbox Play Anywhere50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
Tennis World Tour 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%NACON Connect Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%NACON Connect Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%NACON Connect Sale
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last HumanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
The FalconeerXbox Game Pass35%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
The Flame in the FloodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
The Great PerhapsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%NACON Connect Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%NACON Connect Sale
The SurgeXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Surge: A Walk In The ParkAdd-On50%DWG*
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented ExpansionAdd-On50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%DWG*
Tour de France 2021 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%NACON Connect Sale
Toy OdysseyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Trenga UnlimitedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Deep Sea Discounts Sale
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%NACON Connect Sale
UFC 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
V-Rally 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced85%NACON Connect Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced85%NACON Connect Sale
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced75%NACON Connect Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%NACON Connect Sale
WarriOrbXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%DWG*
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold EditionSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%NACON Connect Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%NACON Connect Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%NACON Connect Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%NACON Connect Sale
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+Xbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
World War ZXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
World War Z – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
World War Z – Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
WRC 9 FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%NACON Connect Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Dogfight 1942Arcade80%DWG*
Dogfight 1942 Fire Over AfricaAdd-On67%DWG*
Dogfight 1942 Russia Under SiegeAdd-On67%DWG*
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double AgentBackward Compatible60%DWG*
